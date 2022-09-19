Read full article on original website
Man charged after car stolen from U of I campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man is facing charges after police said he was involved in the theft of a car from the University of Illinois Campus. Two weeks ago, a U of I employee reported his car was missing from Parking Lot E-14, located across the street from State Farm Center. Using surveillance […]
Herald & Review
Shelbyville man charged with seven felonies following Sunday home invasion
SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man is facing seven felony charges after a home invasion on Sunday, officials said. Keegan Betts, 26, of Shelbyville, was charged Monday in Shelby County Circuit Court with one count of home invasion; four counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon; one count of defacing identification marks on a firearm; and one count of unlawful drug possession.
newschannel20.com
Man charged with home invasion, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested on seven felony charges, including home invasion. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kronke says that on September 18, 26-year-old Keegan Betts invaded the home of a Shelbyville resident while armed with a shotgun. He then reportedly threatened the resident. Investigators also say Betts had a sawed-off shotgun, a Mossberg shotgun, and two rifles without serial numbers in Betts' possession.
Herald & Review
Hunt for killer goes on as coroner's jury rules Decatur man's death a homicide
DECATUR — As police continue to hunt his killer, a coroner’s jury formally concluded Wednesday that 17-year-old Decatur man Damarion W. Wright had been the victim of a homicide. Decatur police officers had found Wright with a fatal gunshot wound to the forehead after responding to a shots-fired...
Herald & Review
Decatur man arrested after opening fire with BB gun at neighbor's window, police said
DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man banned from having contact with his neighbor by a “no stalking order” decided to violate it by opening fire at the neighbor’s bedroom window with a BB rifle. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 59-year-old man, defiant...
Herald & Review
Decatur ambush stabber gets 10-year sentence
DECATUR — Michael E. Nixon, the Decatur man who ambushed his ex-girlfriend while she was driving and repeatedly wounded her in a frenzied knife attack, was sent to prison for 10 years on Wednesday. Nixon, 55, had been due to face trial in Macon County Circuit Court on a...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man charged with stealing thousands of dollars from his father
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - McLean County prosecutors have charged a Bloomington man with financial exploitation of the elderly for allegedly stealing $15,000 or more from his father. Matthew Stewart, 52, was still in the McLean County Jail Tuesday night. He has to post $5,000 cash to be released. Bloomington...
newschannel20.com
Teen taken to hospital with stab wound
A 17-year-old juvenile was taken to the hospital with a stab wound on Tuesday night. The Springfield Police Department says the teen's mother drove him to the hospital. The teen does not have any life-threating injuries. We're told that an incident happened at or near the MacArthur Park Apartment but...
Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
Herald & Review
Oreana well argument descends into violence, police say
OREANA — Two brother-in-laws arguing over a well in Oreana ended up with one man strangling the other and biting him, according to police. A sworn affidavit filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the trouble started on the afternoon of Aug. 26 in the 5500 block of Kirby Road.
Herald & Review
Fleeing fugitive tried to escape in strangers' cars, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur fugitive ran down the middle of a busy street, desperately trying to get into cars idling in traffic, as he ignored shouted commands from pursuing police officers to stop fleeing, according to a sworn affidavit. The affidavit filed by Decatur police said Derrius L. Gaddy...
Thomasboro school lifts lockdown after woman’s arrest
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County School spent the last two days operating in a lockdown after a woman was arrested with a gun nearby. Brittany Baker was taken into custody on Tuesday for having a gun at West Side Park in Thomasboro less than half a mile away from the elementary school. School […]
wmay.com
In Aftermath Of Downtown Shooting, SPD Wants More Info From Bar Owners
Springfield police say they want more information from downtown bars about late night concerts and events… so that police can add extra patrols in and near downtown as a precaution. One such concert was taking place early this past Sunday when an apparent drive-by shooting erupted near 5th and...
WAND TV
Champaign man sentenced 8 years for child enticement
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 46-year-old man of Champaign was sentenced on September 20, 2022, to 96 months’ imprisonment for one count of attempted enticement of a minor. FBI agents arrested Ozgur Kurt, of the 2800 block of Alton Drive, on September 1, 2020, when he arrived at a Champaign restaurant to pick up a minor for a sexual encounter.
Man charged with domestic battery
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man is charged with two counts of domestic battery following an altercation with household or family members last week. Officials said that on Sept. 13, Derek Massey “knowingly and without legal justification” hit a household or family member with his hand and repeatedly pushed them in an insulting […]
Man sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man will spend eight years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted enticement of a minor. Ozgur Kurt, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Court documents showed that in 2020, Kurt engaged in sexually-graphic online […]
Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend now accused of trying to hire someone to murder investigator, surviving victim
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — The man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend the day before Thanksgiving Day 2021 is now accused of trying to hire someone to kill two other people involved in the case. Robert Tarr was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of solicitation of murder...
Herald & Review
Attempted murder charge dropped after Decatur victim disappears
DECATUR — The attempted murder trial of Decatur man Tyrek D. Jones was supposed to get underway Monday, but the case had been over before it could begin. Macon County Jail records show Jones, 21, was released Wednesday afternoon after prosecutors appeared in Macon County Circuit Court earlier that day asking for all charges to be dismissed.
Fire ruled arson; suspect dead
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Mattoon said a man was found dead last week three days after they believe he set a house on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a possible structure fire. They found a working fire inside the home when they […]
4 years in prison for man with several felonies
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for several felonies. Elijah Keppler, 28-year-old of Tower Hill, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for his part in thefts and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, said Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke. Each felony […]
