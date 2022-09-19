Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
WKYT 27
Some Winchester businesses asking for extended Sunday alcohol sales
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners in Winchester are gearing up for a busy fall season. “That’s what we’re really trying to capitalize on is letting people know Winchester is already a great place to come at night. But you should also come during the day for things like lunch and brunch. That you should really make the venture over,” said Chad Walker, co-owner of Engine House Pub and Pizza Parlor.
WUKY
CivicLex partners with national non-partisan group for 'Its Your America' community conversation/solution session on digital disinformation
If you participated in one of the On the Table events in Lexington, there’s another opportunity to give some valuable input and craft solutions in your own community coming up next week. Civic Lex and a group called Civic Genius are hosting an event titled 'It’s Your America.' The topic up for discussion: are tech companies censoring people or letting misinformation run wild? For a preview we speak with Megan Gulla, director of programs for Civic Lex and Civic Genius’s Jillian Youngblood.
WUKY
WUKY Fall Fund Drive 2022
WUKY, YOUR trusted source for LOCAL, award-winning news and YOUR home of musical discovery from LOCAL artists to international headliners. Serving YOU and Central Kentucky for over 82 Years. Donate online or at (859) 257-WUKY. GRAND PRIZE. Anyone that makes a donation during this drive will be entered to win...
WTVQ
Stuart Hall residents concerned over increase in traffic, safety issues in subdivision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People living here in the Stuart Hall neighborhood in Lexington have some concerns that a new apartment complex on Hannah Todd Place is creating an increase of traffic and safety issues for the community here and they are turning to the city for help. “The...
WKYT 27
Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion. The ceremony was Tuesday morning in Charles Young Park in the city’s East End. Its location is fitting for a man like Tolliver, who’s dedicated the last 28 years to uncovering the community’s history.
WUKY
Masterson Station Park the latest to welcome a new city trail
The newest section of trail connects an existing path between the Masterson Station neighborhood and the playground with Town Branch Trail – a multi-use path surrounding the McConnell’s Trace neighborhood. The latest addition to Lexington’s ever-expanding trail network is in councilman and runner Josh McCurn’s district, and he’s...
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
WKYT 27
Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington PAL and other community leaders joined forces to put on a block party on Charles Avenue, which came after a violent stretch in Lexington. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
wdrb.com
Sweet donation! 50,000 pounds of candy donated to Kentucky food banks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Talk about a sweet donation! Food banks in Kentucky are getting more than 50,000 pounds of candy. Perfetti Van Melle, maker of candies like Airheads and Mentos, is treating Kentucky food pantries with more than 54,000 pounds of candy. Two truckloads of Airheads and Fruit-tella gummies...
Kroger will allow shoppers to make controversial purchases for first time ever months after introducing checkout changes
KROGER is set to allow its customers to bet while shopping in-store, reports say. Gamblers in Ohio will be able to place wagers from January 1 following the legalization of sports betting. The major change comes as stores in Lexington, Kentucky are trialing technology that allows shoppers to buy a...
WTVQ
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
lanereport.com
Rose Street renovation project to be named Alumni Commons
A plan to name the Rose Street Redevelopment Park Project as Alumni Commons was approved by the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. The $9 million development project located between Columbia Avenue and Huguelet Drive is expected to be completed by July 2023 and will include outdoor classrooms, terraced lawn seating, a water fountain feature, patio and garden areas, and other installations.
Zito: Joe Biden has a Versailles problem
VERSAILLES, Pennsylvania — As if to emphasize that this river town of 1,200 has zero in common with the royalty that once ruled at the eponymous location outside Paris, royalty far removed from the concerns and the despair of its people, this Youghiogheny River town is pronounced in its own unique Appalachian way: Ver-sales.
WKYT 27
New traffic signal at Polo Club Blvd. & Winchester Rd. now live
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new traffic signal on Winchester Road at Polo Club Boulevard is now live. The signal was fully activated Wednesday morning around 9. It has a flashing yellow arrow to turn left onto Polo Club. Polo Club will have two left turn lanes onto Winchester Road and one right turn only lane. No U-turns will be allowed from Polo Club.
WTVQ
Salato Wildlife Education Center offering free admission on Saturday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — To celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Salato Wildlife Education Center is offering free admission and several family-friendly activities. Doors for the day open at 9 a.m. and events end at 3:30 p.m. The Salato Center will also offer the first 50 children...
Police departments escort Officer Burton to Richmond
If you wish to support the family of Officer Seara Burton and the Richmond Police Department, police said to find a location that is safe along the route. Police reminded supporters not to stop or park along the interstate.
WTVQ
Lexington Public Library celebrates Banned Books Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Public Library is celebrating Banned Books Week alongside the American Library Association. Banned Books Week, which runs from Sept. 18-24, is held each year to celebrate intellectual freedom. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. A banned book...
foxlexington.com
Clark County Animal Shelter temporarily changing office hours
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter is experiencing temporary changes to its office hours. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the animal shelter said they will be open by appointment only from Sept. 21 through Sept. 24 as shelter employees undergo annual training. Normal business hours will resume on Sept. 27.
