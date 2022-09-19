ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Man arrested with over 2 pounds of meth on I-15

By Ryan Bittan
 2 days ago

ST. GEORGE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – An officer with the Washington City Police Department arrested a man in possession of over two pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 recently.

Police say a silver car with California license plates was traveling north on I-15 on Sept. 13, when the officer conducted a records check on the vehicle and discovered that the vehicle’s registration was suspended.

After conducting a traffic stop on I-15 northbound near mile marker 16, the officer identified the driver as 36-year-old Jonatan Cabada Botello of Compton, California.

While writing a citation, the officer asked Botello if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, to which Botello replied that he had “crystal” for personal use.

Botello reportedly claimed that the meth was located in a brown bag on the front passenger seat. Upon searching the car, police found a brown hand bag that contained a clear plastic bag with a “clear crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine.”

Police also found a black suitcase in the backseat area of the car, which contained a small blue balloon with “three small blue circular pills.”

The pills reportedly had the marking “m” and “30” on the back, which police identified as counterfeit Oxycodone containing Fentanyl based on training and experience.

Upon searching the trunk, police found “a large plastic bag” concealed behind the carpet lining, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police say the bag contained a large amount of a white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine, weighing approximately tow-and-a-half pounds.

Botello allegedly has ties to Mexico and does not reside in Utah.

Botello was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility and faces the following charges:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Second Degree Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule I/II/Analog (Class A Misdemeanor)
  • Operate Vehicle Without License or Registration, Suspended or Revoked (Class C Misdemeanor)

No further information is currently available.

