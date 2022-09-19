ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A final goodbye: Prince William and Kate Middleton post emotional tribute to 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother'

By Jessica Taylor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Prince and Princess of Wales have said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II in a touching Twitter post.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 40, posted a black and white photo of the pallbearers carrying the Queen's coffin into St George's Chapel, Windsor, for the committal service this afternoon.

They wrote on their official Twitter account: 'Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP7ke_0i1qUEQX00
Kate Middleton looked solemn as she closed her eyes for a moment of reflection outside Westminster Abbey following the state funeral of the Queen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ianwD_0i1qUEQX00
Prince William was dedicated to his duty as he walked behind his father Prince Charles as they walked behind the Queen's coffin on entrance to St George's Chapel, Windsor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zU5mr_0i1qUEQX00
The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a heartfelt goodbye to their beloved grandmother on their official Twitter account

The Queen was committed to the Chapel's vault where she will lie in eternity with Prince Philip, her father King George VI, the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret.

The Prince and Princess of Wales remained stoic throughout the day as they carried out their duties as part of the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and later committal service in Windsor.

The family also paid their respects to Her late Majesty this evening in a private service, when the monarch was laid to rest next to her 'strength and stay' Philip in Windsor.

Kate paid tribute to Her late Majesty in her outfit today, by wearing her delicate drop earrings and a pearl choker necklace which was also loaned to Princess Diana. It is the same necklace and earrings she wore to the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puFqJ_0i1qUEQX00
The Queen is laid to rest for eternity in St George's Chapel in Windsor as her coffin is lowered into the royal vault following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey this morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hba2y_0i1qUEQX00
The Crown Jewels were poignantly removed from the casket to show that the Queen's reign was at an end before it went down to the royal crypt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dg3F_0i1qUEQX00
The Lord Chamberlain, Lord Parker of Minsmere, breaks his Wand of Office in a symbolic moment when power is transferred from the Queen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gy9fQ_0i1qUEQX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Fvbi_0i1qUEQX00
The Queen was laid to rest in a committal service in which the Imperial State Crown was removed from her coffin and returned to lie with the Crown Jewels

In a final touching tribute, Kate finished her look with Princess Diana's pearl bracelet.

Meanwhile William took his royal duties seriously as he walked behind his grandmother's coffin as part of the procession as it was led into Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also walked behind the Queen's coffin at St George's Chapel before taking their seats at the committal service.

The royals had followed behind the Queen's coffin into the chapel after it was lifted from the state hearse and carried in ahead of the service at 4pm. The procession was led in by members of the Queen's royal household.

William then showed his younger brother, Prince Harry, to his seat in the Chapel and was seen walking to the end of the pew while holding back his son Prince George next to wife Kate Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte, as he beckoned for Harry and Meghan to walk past them.

Harry and Meghan then took their seats, with the Duke of Sussex sitting next to Charlotte. Kate was sat in between Charlotte and George, with the nine-year-old prince next to William who was on the end of the pew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoLJd_0i1qUEQX00
The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II rests in George's Chapel, Windsor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QDtP_0i1qUEQX00
The Sussexes and the Wales' sing as Her Majesty the Queen had her symbols of monarchy removed along with her titles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxfML_0i1qUEQX00
As the crown jewels were removed, Princess Charlotte pointed and spoke to her mother as Harry and Meghan looked on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKGSO_0i1qUEQX00
The Orb and Sceptre are removed from the coffin at the Committal Service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdO1s_0i1qUEQX00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look at the Queen's coffin as the Royal Family mourn her loss

The Committal Service was conducted by the Dean of Windsor and, as well as her family, featured a congregation of friends and mourners from her household past and present, including her personal staff from across her private estates.

At the end of the final hymn, the King placed the Grenadier Guards' Queen's Company Colour - the royal standard of the regiment - on the coffin.

Baron Parker, the Lord Chamberlain and the most senior official in the late Queen's royal household, then 'broke' his Wand of Office and placed it on the Coffin.

As the coffin was lowered into the royal vault, the Garter King of Arms pronounced the styles and titles of the Queen and the Sovereign's Piper played a lament before walking slowly away to allow the music to fade.

During this evening's private burial service, the Dean of Windsor will again conduct proceedings.

At present, a black stone slab is set into the floor of the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

It features the names of George VI and his wife Elizabeth - who died in 2002 - in gold lettering, above the dates of their births and deaths.

Near there is a slab of black-and-white diamond-shaped stones which is taken away for funerals to gain access to a lift.

Princess Margaret died just weeks before her mother and was subsequently cremated. Her ashes were initially kept in the royal vault and were then moved to the chapel to be with her parents.

The memorial chapel was added to the north side of St George's, behind two of the buttresses holding up the building's north wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBWVy_0i1qUEQX00
The overwhelmed monarch then turned away as he said goodbye to his mother and her power and titles moved to him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Hmrk_0i1qUEQX00
King Charles III places the the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin as she was about to be lowered into the crypt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NI4I1_0i1qUEQX00
King Charles III places the the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the Committal Service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Clec9_0i1qUEQX00
The King looks moved as her mother is finally laid to rest during the service of committal 

The ceremony to transfer King George's body there was private, as was the dedication of the chapel the following week.

St George's Chapel itself was ordered by King Edward IV, with construction beginning in 1475 and finishing in 1528 under the reign of King Henry VIII.

Henry is among the monarchs to be buried there. The others include George III, George IV, George V and William IV.

Other royals who are buried there include Queen Victoria's father Prince Edward, George III's wife Queen Charlotte and Queen Mary's grandfather Prince Adolphus.

As well as burials, successive royal weddings have been held in the chapel, including Queen Victoria's to Prince Albert and Prince Harry's to Meghan Markle in 2018.

Last April, moving images showed the Queen having to sit alone due to coronavirus regulations during Prince Philip's funeral inside the chapel.

