Antigo, WI

Cops, Culver's to raise cash for Christmas

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Looking for an excuse to not cook dinner?

The Antigo Police Department will hold its annual Cops at Culver’s Day Wednesday, with officers taking your orders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4:30-7 p.m. at Culver’s in Antigo.

Proceeds will benefit the Police Lights of Christmas program.

Statewide last year, organizers handed off just over $165,000 in gift cards to 50 law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin. All of that money was raised through various events hosted by participating departments, through donations from corporate sponsors (www.lightsofchristmas.us), and through donations to the public account at Community First Credit Union and the online giving link (the “Donate Today” button on the website).

Officers use these gift cards to help neighbors in need that they come into contact with while on patrol throughout the Christmas and winter season.

The goal is to shine a light on the acts of kindness that officers do every day.

All gift cards are purchased from local schools’ Scrip programs.

All events are at local businesses, generating funds not only for them, but for the program as well. And the whole purpose of the events is to encourage communities to go meet, interact and truly get to know the officers that serve and protect.

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
