Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley On The Lakers Three-Peat After He Left Organization

By Landon Buford
 3 days ago

Riley gives his opinion on the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant championship years in Los Angeles

On a recent episode of "Legacy: The True Story of the Los Angeles Lakers, Pat Riley talked about the 2000s Lakers completing a three-peat in the early portion of the decade.

The Los Angeles Lakers swept the New Jersey Nets, coached by former Los Angeles Lakers guard Byron Scott, to complete a feat that only Michael Jordan’s Bulls and Bill Russell’s Celtics had accomplished.

It was the first time the Lakers won a championship since Riley was in charge of the Showtime Lakers in the 1980s. He said his era with the franchise would eventually end.

“Once a dynasty expires like we [Showtime Lakers] did," Riley said. "It was just how long was it going to take for Jerry [West] to build another dynasty. It wasn’t until almost 10 years [for] Phil Jackson to show up, and they won three in a row, but all things that are great one day come to an end."

Riley led the Lakers to four NBA championships in the 80s before leaving for the New York Knicks. He eventually joined the Heat as a coach, leading them to their first championship in 2006 before becoming the team president. Later, the Heat won two titles in 2012 and 2013 and lost to the Lakers in the 2020 Finals.

