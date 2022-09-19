ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes

The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
FedEx boss warns of a 'worldwide recession' and outlines plans to close stores, freeze hiring, trim hours, and park planes to cut costs

FedEx's CEO said he thought the world was heading into a recession. The company reported disappointing earnings, blaming reduced package demand and economic conditions. FedEx plans to cut costs by reducing flights, closing 90 retail stores, and trimming hours. FedEx's CEO thinks we're barreling toward a global recession. His comments...
BUSINESS
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Ford Just Made a Stunning Announcement. Here's What It Means for Customers

Ford just gave its dealerships a surprising ultimatum: Either commit to getting certified as a "Model e" dealership--requiring a huge investment and drastic changes--or else you won't be allowed to sell any fully electric models after the end of this year. Dealership owners only have until October 31 to make up their minds.
BUSINESS

