Women's Health

Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed

Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
Six-Year-Old Girl’s ‘Protruding And Bulging Eye’ Begins To Worry Her Concerned Mom: It Turned Out To Be A Rare And Fast-Growing Cancer

Londyn Hoffman, a six-year-old who has just started Kindergarten amid chemotherapy, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma last year after her family noticed her right eye was protruding. Childhood rhabdomyosarcoma is a disease in which malignant (cancerous) cells form in muscle tissue. Possible symptoms of the disease include a lump or swelling...
At 46, woman gives birth to identical triplets: '1 in 20 billion odds'

When Audrey Tiberius was 41, she was told by fertility specialists that her chances of conceiving a child with in vitro fertilization (IVF) were just 10%. “They said, ‘I’m sorry, your eggs are too old,’” the Utah mom recalled in an interview with TODAY Parents. “We did three rounds of in vitro and they all failed."
Mother’s heartbreak as twin daughters both diagnosed with rare eye cancer

A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old — and crushed when one relapsed this year.Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.But at 10 days old Maryann and her lighting and sound engineer husband, Nathan, 35, noticed little Eve wasn’t eating and was crying in pain.Rushing her to hospital, an emergency surgery revealed the infant had a twisted bowel, which sent her body into septic shock.After examining her eyes,...
Five-month-Old Baby Became First Human To Receive Partial Heart Transplant

Tayler and Nick Monroe were shocked upon learning that their baby, Owen Monroe, had a severe congenital heart defect and standard surgeries couldn't treat it, according to TODAY. However, using a procedure that had only been performed successfully on pigs, surgeons transplanted parts of a donor's heart into baby Owen's...
A brief history of the C-section

Have you ever thought about the history of the C-section? How this procedure came about, and how the options have changed over time? For many people today, C-sections are a safe option to deliver a child, but this was not always the case. Many shows, including the “House of the Dragon” prequel to “Game of Thrones”, offer a peek into what this procedure used to look like—and it used to be very different.
Charity warn that 35,000 Britons could die of heart valve disease 'unnecessarily' this year after face-to-face NHS GP appointment numbers fall since Covid

Deaths from a highly treatable heart defect could soar because fewer patients are being seen face-to-face by GPs since the pandemic struck, a leading charity has warned. Heart Valve Voice has suggested that the surge in appointments carried out by phone or video call means 35,000 Britons could die 'unnecessarily' this year because of missed heart valve diseases.
