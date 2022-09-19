A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old — and crushed when one relapsed this year.Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.But at 10 days old Maryann and her lighting and sound engineer husband, Nathan, 35, noticed little Eve wasn’t eating and was crying in pain.Rushing her to hospital, an emergency surgery revealed the infant had a twisted bowel, which sent her body into septic shock.After examining her eyes,...

