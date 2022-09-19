Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
survivornet.com
Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed
Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 32, With ‘Pain Above Her Belly Button’ Was Told By Her Doctor It Was Her ‘Abs Separating:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Amanda Crossley, 32, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer after her concerns about symptoms were repeatedly dismissed despite bringing up her family history of the disease. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, but generally we use the term colorectal cancer in...
survivornet.com
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
survivornet.com
Dad, 46, Had Chest Pains For 18 Months And Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Muscular’ And To Get ‘Physical Therapy:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Gareth Alexander was 42 years old when he first started experiencing chest pain. It went on for 18 months before he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Determined to live each day to the fullest, the father-of-two is grateful for his medical team and praises his...
survivornet.com
Six-Year-Old Girl’s ‘Protruding And Bulging Eye’ Begins To Worry Her Concerned Mom: It Turned Out To Be A Rare And Fast-Growing Cancer
Londyn Hoffman, a six-year-old who has just started Kindergarten amid chemotherapy, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma last year after her family noticed her right eye was protruding. Childhood rhabdomyosarcoma is a disease in which malignant (cancerous) cells form in muscle tissue. Possible symptoms of the disease include a lump or swelling...
Woman says miracle drug cured eczema that left her bed bound for decades
A woman has praised a 'miracle drug' for curing the eczema that left her bedbound for decades. Antonia Wilson, 28, had eczema since she was a baby, but her life transformed when she was given a new drug. Sold under the brand name Dupixent, the treatment was approved five months...
TODAY.com
At 46, woman gives birth to identical triplets: '1 in 20 billion odds'
When Audrey Tiberius was 41, she was told by fertility specialists that her chances of conceiving a child with in vitro fertilization (IVF) were just 10%. “They said, ‘I’m sorry, your eggs are too old,’” the Utah mom recalled in an interview with TODAY Parents. “We did three rounds of in vitro and they all failed."
ER doctors describe 14 cases where urgent care is a better option than the ER
Not sure how to handle an after-hours illness or injury? ER doctors share what to expect at the emergency room and when to visit urgent care instead.
A young woman with a 100-year-old liver successfully gave birth to a baby girl
A liver transplant involves surgery to remove a diseased liver and replace it with a healthy one. In the majority of cases, a healthy liver can be obtained from an organ donor.
Mother’s heartbreak as twin daughters both diagnosed with rare eye cancer
A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old — and crushed when one relapsed this year.Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.But at 10 days old Maryann and her lighting and sound engineer husband, Nathan, 35, noticed little Eve wasn’t eating and was crying in pain.Rushing her to hospital, an emergency surgery revealed the infant had a twisted bowel, which sent her body into septic shock.After examining her eyes,...
The pregnancy prescription: ‘I was told a baby might cure my chronic pain. I was sold a lie’
A difficult pregnancy is a lot like living with chronic pain, something to be quietly endured, because no one likes to talk about it
parentherald.com
Five-month-Old Baby Became First Human To Receive Partial Heart Transplant
Tayler and Nick Monroe were shocked upon learning that their baby, Owen Monroe, had a severe congenital heart defect and standard surgeries couldn't treat it, according to TODAY. However, using a procedure that had only been performed successfully on pigs, surgeons transplanted parts of a donor's heart into baby Owen's...
3 easy-to-miss signs of cervical cancer, including pelvic pain and abnormal discharge
Cervical cancer doesn't cause symptoms until it grows into nearby tissues. If you have either bleeding or discharge from the vagina that is unusual, see a doctor.
Constantly Gobbling Tums? Here's How Often You Should Actually Be Taking Them, According to Doctors
Stomach discomfort is something we’ve all experienced at one time or another, and when the pain strikes, many of us go straight for the Tums in our medicine cabinet. But is it a bad thing if we rely too heavily on antacids for relief?. While taking Tums once in...
A brief history of the C-section
Have you ever thought about the history of the C-section? How this procedure came about, and how the options have changed over time? For many people today, C-sections are a safe option to deliver a child, but this was not always the case. Many shows, including the “House of the Dragon” prequel to “Game of Thrones”, offer a peek into what this procedure used to look like—and it used to be very different.
What Type Of Workouts Are Best For Managing Low Blood Sugar?
There are many different types of workouts that can help to manage low blood sugar.
Charity warn that 35,000 Britons could die of heart valve disease 'unnecessarily' this year after face-to-face NHS GP appointment numbers fall since Covid
Deaths from a highly treatable heart defect could soar because fewer patients are being seen face-to-face by GPs since the pandemic struck, a leading charity has warned. Heart Valve Voice has suggested that the surge in appointments carried out by phone or video call means 35,000 Britons could die 'unnecessarily' this year because of missed heart valve diseases.
