Kyler Murray struck in face by fan during celebration, police investigating

Amid the Arizona Cardinals’ celebration of their 26-20 comeback, overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, quarterback Kyler Murray appeared to be hit in the face by a fan.

According to The Associated Press , a battery complaint was filed after the game that stated a “spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.”

While Murray is not specifically named as the one who filed the complaint, video on Twitter shows the Cardinals quarterback being smacked in the face while celebrating with fans following cornerback Byron Murphy’s scoop and score touchdown in overtime to win the game.

As Murray ran over to celebrate with Cardinals fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a hand comes flying out and smacks Murray in the face.

Murray clearly seems upset by it and appears to go back toward the fan to shove him, although the video ends before seeing what happened next.

The suspect was not immediately identified and the investigation is ongoing.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram