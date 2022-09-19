ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm Listening 2022: Looking back with Lil Nas X

By Monica Rivera
Audacy, in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention ( AFSP ), is proud to present its sixth annual I’m Listening broadcast. Tune in Wednesday, September 21 from 6PM to 8PM local time via Audacy stations nationwide and free Audacy app .

Soothe your mind and body with the sounds of Audacy’s I ’m Listening Mental Health Mix﻿

As we prepare for our 2022 broadcast, we're listening back to some of our all-star alumni guests whose mental health wisdom has continued to ring true as we surge forward.

During 2021’s special, Lil Nas X opened up about how focusing on his own mental health is crucial to his career.

LISTEN NOW : Lil Nas X opens up about his own mental health

“Well, of course, it’s like probably the most important thing in your career, is maintaining your strong mental health,” he shared.

“The way I do that is making sure I share myself with as much love as possible, especially in my dark times, and always reminding myself that the next day is going to feel better.”

Be sure to check out this year’s I'm Listening broadcast on Wednesday, September 21 at 6PM on your favorite Audacy station -- and in the free Audacy app . The event will feature artists, athletes, and experts sharing honest conversation about their personal experiences with mental health in a continued effort to raise awareness and support.

I’m Listening is Audacy’s commitment to deliver more mental health conversations, resources, and pathways to help. If you are experiencing mental health needs, know that you are not alone. If you are in crisis, help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Talk Saves Lives. Find a full list of additional resources here .

