NME
Taylor Swift begins revealing ‘Midnights’ tracklist with final song title
Taylor Swift has begun revealing the tracklist for forthcoming album ‘Midnights’, through a new TikTok series, starting with its 13th and final song. The series, titled ‘Midnights Mayhem With Me’ and announced earlier today (September 21), will have Swift randomly picking which song titles to disclose in the lead-up to the album’s release next month.
Popculture
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
Kane Brown Releases First Teaser of New Duet With His Wife: VIDEO
Kane Brown has a new album arriving on Friday. He’s had a string of singles since his last full-length was released in 2019. But this is just the third full-length of his career. A few of those singles will be included on Different Man. “Like I Love Country Music,” “Go Around,” Grand,” “One Mississippi” and “Whiskey Sour” are all part of the 17-track collection. The album will also include a duet with his wife, Katelyn. The track is titled “Thank You,” and he offered a tease via social media. Check it out below.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Post Malone Repaints Pearl Jam’s ‘Last Kiss’ as a Towering Acoustic Anthem
Last week, Post Malone shared a live video of him performing a soaring acoustic version of "Last Kiss," the 1961 Wayne Cochran song best known for the cover version released in 1999 by Pearl Jam. Over two decades later, it remains Pearl Jam's highest-charting hit. As the grunge legend goes,...
Noah Cyrus releases debut album, 'I Just Want a Lover' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Noah Cyrus is back with new music. The 22-year-old singer and actress released her debut studio album, The Hardest Part, and a music video for the song "I Just Want a Lover" on Friday. In "I Just Want a Lover," Cyrus sings about searching for true...
Koe Wetzel Shows Off His Country Chops On Sad Breakup Song “Three Weeks,” From His Fifth Studio Album ‘Hell Paso’
I haven’t been able to stop listening to Hell Paso. From early standouts like “Oklahoma Sun” and “YellaBush Road,” to a few sleepers like “Better Without You” and “Sad Song,” I think it’s safe to say it’s already one of my favorite albums from this year. And there’s one in particular that I especially love called “Three Weeks.” Obviously, Koe isn’t really in the “country” genre, and definitely leans more to the rock and grunge side of things when it […] The post Koe Wetzel Shows Off His Country Chops On Sad Breakup Song “Three Weeks,” From His Fifth Studio Album ‘Hell Paso’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
The Tallest Man on Earth Reimagines Hank Williams’ ‘Lost Highway’ for New Covers Album [LISTEN]
Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson — better known by his stage name The Tallest Man on Earth — is set to release a brand new covers album. On Sept. 23, Matsson will share Too Late For Edelweiss via ANTI Records, which features 10 reinterpretations of tracks from Ralph Stanley, The Beatles, Lucinda Williams and many more.
Kerrang
Weezer release new SZNZ: Autumn EP
The third instalment of Weezer's seasonal SZNZ EP series has arrived in the form of – you guessed it – Autumn. Arriving in time for the autumnal equinox tomorrow (the designated date for summer ending, boo), Weezer's new EP is a collection of seven tracks, that really leans into the band's love of a dancefloor filler.
Big Big Train share live video of Brave Captain from Loreley
Big Big Train will release Summer Shall Not Fade - Live At Loreley on October 14
Liam Gallagher says he and The Stone Roses’ John Squire will make music together
Liam Gallagher has confirmed that he and The Stone Roses’ former guitarist John Squire will make music together.The ex-Oasis frontman, who turned 50 yesterday, had previously tweeted suggesting a potential collaboration between the pair.“Super group incoming LG JS,” The singer tweeted in June, after he brought Squire out on stage at his Knebworth shows to perform “Champagne Supernova”.But now Gallagher has confirmed that a “supergroup” of some kind is definitely in the works.Asked about the potential collaboration by Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1, he said: “Yeah. Serious, man.“But we’ve got things to do first, and he’s got...
Review: Cosmic comic Todd Snider shares stories and hilarity
“Live: Return of the Storyteller,” Todd Snider (Aimless Records/Thirty Tigers) On Todd Snider’s new solo live album, some of his best riffs involve no notes. The stoner troubadour and cosmic comic shares tales of the road, from tripping on a beach in California to a miscommunication meltdown in Montana. The latter cut lives up to its title: “Free Bird.” Reminiscences about several late friends include not one, not two, but three stories regarding John Prine. Snider also banters about Alan Greenspan, chasing songs, the downside of vintage clothing and the upside of living out his own kind of American dream.
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
