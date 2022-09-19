ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NME

Taylor Swift begins revealing ‘Midnights’ tracklist with final song title

Taylor Swift has begun revealing the tracklist for forthcoming album ‘Midnights’, through a new TikTok series, starting with its 13th and final song. The series, titled ‘Midnights Mayhem With Me’ and announced earlier today (September 21), will have Swift randomly picking which song titles to disclose in the lead-up to the album’s release next month.
Outsider.com

Kane Brown Releases First Teaser of New Duet With His Wife: VIDEO

Kane Brown has a new album arriving on Friday. He’s had a string of singles since his last full-length was released in 2019. But this is just the third full-length of his career. A few of those singles will be included on Different Man. “Like I Love Country Music,” “Go Around,” Grand,” “One Mississippi” and “Whiskey Sour” are all part of the 17-track collection. The album will also include a duet with his wife, Katelyn. The track is titled “Thank You,” and he offered a tease via social media. Check it out below.
Whiskey Riff

Koe Wetzel Shows Off His Country Chops On Sad Breakup Song “Three Weeks,” From His Fifth Studio Album ‘Hell Paso’

I haven’t been able to stop listening to Hell Paso. From early standouts like “Oklahoma Sun” and “YellaBush Road,” to a few sleepers like “Better Without You” and “Sad Song,” I think it’s safe to say it’s already one of my favorite albums from this year. And there’s one in particular that I especially love called “Three Weeks.” Obviously, Koe isn’t really in the “country” genre, and definitely leans more to the rock and grunge side of things when it […] The post Koe Wetzel Shows Off His Country Chops On Sad Breakup Song “Three Weeks,” From His Fifth Studio Album ‘Hell Paso’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kerrang

Weezer release new SZNZ: Autumn EP

The third instalment of Weezer's seasonal SZNZ EP series has arrived in the form of – you guessed it – Autumn. Arriving in time for the autumnal equinox tomorrow (the designated date for summer ending, boo), Weezer's new EP is a collection of seven tracks, that really leans into the band's love of a dancefloor filler.
The Independent

Liam Gallagher says he and The Stone Roses’ John Squire will make music together

Liam Gallagher has confirmed that he and The Stone Roses’ former guitarist John Squire will make music together.The ex-Oasis frontman, who turned 50 yesterday, had previously tweeted suggesting a potential collaboration between the pair.“Super group incoming LG JS,” The singer tweeted in June, after he brought Squire out on stage at his Knebworth shows to perform “Champagne Supernova”.But now Gallagher has confirmed that a “supergroup”  of some kind is definitely in the works.Asked about the potential collaboration by Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1, he said: “Yeah. Serious, man.“But we’ve got things to do first, and he’s got...
The Associated Press

Review: Cosmic comic Todd Snider shares stories and hilarity

“Live: Return of the Storyteller,” Todd Snider (Aimless Records/Thirty Tigers) On Todd Snider’s new solo live album, some of his best riffs involve no notes. The stoner troubadour and cosmic comic shares tales of the road, from tripping on a beach in California to a miscommunication meltdown in Montana. The latter cut lives up to its title: “Free Bird.” Reminiscences about several late friends include not one, not two, but three stories regarding John Prine. Snider also banters about Alan Greenspan, chasing songs, the downside of vintage clothing and the upside of living out his own kind of American dream.
24/7 Wall St.

Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard

Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
