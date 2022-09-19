Read full article on original website
KDRV
Troopers, deputies involved in Josephine County shooting placed on leave
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A second officer-involved shooting in two days in Josephine County is getting investigated today. It also has put deputies and troopers involved on administrative leave. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says those officers were involved late yesterday with the shooting of a male suspect in a...
KTVL
Suspect deceased after officer-involved shooting at I-5 rest area in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Updated Sept. 21 at 12:28 pm:. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News10 the suspect who was shot during a confrontation with Oregon State Police troopers and Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies at the Northbound Manzanita rest area on Interstate 5 is now deceased.
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Tuesday afternoon. The Authorities stated that heavy rainfall might be the reason after a trash truck overturned and crashed. The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries following the crash. The identity of the driver was...
KDRV
Local man died in Highway 140 Klamath County crash
Oregon State Police (OSP) today said 56-year-old Tommy Fleeman of Klamath Falls was driving a Ford Expedition east on an adjacent canal maintenance road along Highway 140 east when, "For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt." OSP...
oregontoday.net
Klamath Falls Forgery & Theft Ring Apprehended
On September 19, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police and the Klamath County Parole and Probation Department served a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls. Several individuals were arrested during the investigation, including the ringleader Benjamin Sorenson (40 years old). Thousands of dollars’ worth of forged receipts were seized along with a loaded handgun and a dealer amount of methamphetamine. A stolen moped was also recovered and returned to its owner.
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 140-JACKSON COUNTY
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:31 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 140 near milepost 17 in Jackson County. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Lexus SUV, operated by Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, CA, attempted to make a...
kptv.com
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 140E-KLAMATH COUNTY
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt.
2news.com
Secret Witness Offering Reward For Information On Sparks Theft Case
Officers say an elderly woman reported her purse had been stolen in Sparks. Sparks Police would like help identifying the two subjects depicted in the attached photo.
8newsnow.com
Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
2news.com
Sparks Police seek help identifying pair who allegedly stole purse from elderly woman
Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects wanted in connection with the theft of a purse and credit card fraud from an elderly female victim. Sparks Police would like help identifying the two subjects depicted...
KOLO TV Reno
14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns public of gift card scams
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of gift card scams. According to the AARP, gift card fraud against the elderly has increased by 74% since the start of pandemic. These kinds of scams tend to happen when a scammer convinces a victim...
2news.com
Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash
Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
2news.com
Two men arrested for allegedly stealing items including firearms from Doyle home
The Lassen County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested Friday night after stealing several items including firearms from a home in Doyle, California. On September 16, 2022, Lassen County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residential burglary at a residence on Hackstaff Road in Doyle. The subjects were observed...
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles man killed in a jet crash in Reno, video
A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
4th big rig jackknifes on I-80 near Floriston Way in just over 24 hours
FLORISTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A fourth semi-truck jackknifed Tuesday morning in the same approximate area on Interstate 80 blocking eastbound traffic for the third time in just over 24 hours. California Highway Patrol reported the collision at 6:45 a.m. the Tuesday and said the incident is blocking one lane of traffic. In the first incident, […]
KOLO TV Reno
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Washington Street and Citadel Way, just south of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Officers said the vehicle was going north on Washington...
