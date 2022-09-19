ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Daily Mail

Dane Jackson has 'full movement in his limbs' after suffering sickening neck injury in Titans game - with Buffalo Bills 'sending prayers to him' and waiting for updates from hospital scans

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson's head and neck bent back in a scary collision with a teammate, but the team soon reported he had full movement in his limbs. Following the worrying collision, an ambulance promptly arrived on the field before he was driven away to Ernie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
numberfire.com

Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2

The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Bills Offensive Lineman Suspended For 1 Game After What He Did vs. Titans

The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game for an incident that unfolded after Monday night's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issued a statement explaining the punishment for violating the league's unsportsmanlike conduct policy. Following the Bills' 41-7 victory, Hart confronted a Tennessee player on the field.
NASHVILLE, TN

