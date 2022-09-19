Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Related
Dane Jackson has 'full movement in his limbs' after suffering sickening neck injury in Titans game - with Buffalo Bills 'sending prayers to him' and waiting for updates from hospital scans
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson's head and neck bent back in a scary collision with a teammate, but the team soon reported he had full movement in his limbs. Following the worrying collision, an ambulance promptly arrived on the field before he was driven away to Ernie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
What Titans said after Week 2 loss to Bills
The Tennessee Titans are off to about as ugly an 0-2 start as one can possibly imagine. After getting upset at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 1, Tennessee was crushed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, 41-7. Tennessee was horrible in every phase of the...
ESPN Caught a Titans Player Scratching His Crotch Behind Mike Vrabel on Monday Night Football
VIDEO: Mike Vrabel scratched his balls on Monday Night Football.
numberfire.com
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Bills Mafia' reacts to Buffalo's dominating win on 'Monday Night Football' over Titans
Following the Buffalo Bills’ trouncing of the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” in Orchard Park, members of “Bills Mafia” were enthralled with the team’s performance. Read more here:
Yardbarker
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
Bills OL Bobby Hart suspended for punching Titans coach
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart got into a physical altercation with a Tennessee Titans player after the Week 2 game on Monday night, which led to him punching a Titans coach. According to a release from the league, Hart, who also played for the Titans in 2021, and the...
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills inactives for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their inactives ahead of the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” contest at Highmark Stadium, which is set for kickoff at 6:15 p.m. CDT. The Titans ruled out three players ahead of Monday night, including running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Titans fear Taylor Lewan is out for the season
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a knee injury on the first play of the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills and the team reportedly fears it has lost Lewan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. The news comes from Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports Nashville, who...
Buffalo Bills dominate Tennessee Titans 41-7, but cornerback Dane Jackson hospitalized after scary-looking injury
The Buffalo Bills continued their electric start to the new season on Monday night -- beating the Tennessee Titans 41-7 -- but the evening was marred by a scary-looking injury to one of their defenders.
Titans’ Taylor Lewan Carted off Field With Injury Against Bills
Tennessee’s ninth-year pro left ‘Monday Night Football’ after the Titans’ first offensive play from scrimmage.
Tebow Addresses If He Thinks Urban Meyer Will Coach Again
The Florida legend was asked if he thinks his former coach will return to the sideline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football schedule continues in Week 3 with Steelers @ Browns
Millions of football fans are thrilled for the NFL’s return. One major change many spectators may not have realized is
NFL・
Bills Offensive Lineman Suspended For 1 Game After What He Did vs. Titans
The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game for an incident that unfolded after Monday night's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issued a statement explaining the punishment for violating the league's unsportsmanlike conduct policy. Following the Bills' 41-7 victory, Hart confronted a Tennessee player on the field.
Comments / 0