State College, PA

247Sports

Ohio State's top Big Ten competitor is Penn State, not Michigan: college football analyst

Ohio State remains the favorite to capture the Big Ten East title this year after a one-year absence atop the division. But which Big Ten team comes next? That depends on who one asks. The Associated Press Top 25 poll has Michigan hot on Ohio State’s heels. But 247Sports’ Carl Reed said he favors another Big Ten school: Penn State. On The Block, 247Sports’ Emily Proud asked Reed whether, if Penn State and Michigan met on a field this Saturday, Reed would favor Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Report: Former Penn State HC Bill O’Brien on Nebraska’s Shortlist

Nebraska football needs a full-time head coach to replace Scott Frost, and per the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, former Penn State coach Bill O’Brien is on the shortlist. O’Brien is in his second season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, and previously, was a head coach at both the college and NFL levels for eight plus seasons.
LINCOLN, NE
Jersey Shore, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

JERSEY SHORE, PA
State College

Hunters Warehouse owner reflects on four decades in business

BELLEFONTE — Generations of hunters, fishers and outdoor enthusiasts have enjoyed the natural wonders of Centre County, and many have benefited from the wisdom and experience of Tom Engle, whose Hunters Warehouse stores have been a pillar of the community for almost 40 years. Although he is originally from...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Allen Street Pizza Opens in Downtown State College

A new pizza shop is open for business in downtown State College. Allen Street Pizza, located at 128 S. Allen St. in the former location of Jersey Mike’s, opened its doors on Sunday. Jersey Mike’s moved to a new location on South Atherton Street in the Hills Plaza shopping center last summer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies

State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Oktoberfest Returns to Tussey Mountain

Strap on your lederhosen and bust out the beer steins. Tussey Mountain’s Oktoberfest is back this weekend for another installment of the beloved fall tradition in the Centre Region. Tussey Mountain’s German-inspired festival will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday. The event will feature live entertainment,...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Masks back at Bucknell University

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Masking has been a hot topic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and half years later, many places no longer require face coverings. But students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg are wearing them once again. "This is our senior year. Why would we want...
LEWISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County pastor set to retire in October

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement. Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

When can the best autumn colors be seen in Central PA?

Altoona, Pa. (WTAJ) — You may have noticed the leaves are slowly starting to change across the area! The fall equinox, commonly known as the first day of fall will happen on Thursday, Sept. 22 at around 9:03 p.m. The sun has already started to weaken, and even though...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

PennDOT narrows 322 connector options to 3

BOALSBURG — And then there were three. Recently, PennDOT narrowed the nine options to three for the State College Area Connector project, which will provide the “missing link” for U.S. Route 322 as it comes into Happy Valley. The three preferred alternatives are all in the current...
BOALSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus tickets go on sale

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tickets for the 2022 Jaffa Shrine Circus went on sale Monday in Altoona. The 82nd annual circus will be held on five consecutive dates in October. Tickets can be purchased online through the Jaffa Shrine website or through the box office at the Jaffa starting on Monday, Sept. 26. Show Dates: […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding

The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

