eastcountytoday.net
Pleasant Hill Police Arrest Shooting Suspects in Antioch and Pittsburg
On September 9th at around 10:55 p.m. Pleasant Hill Police Department investigated a reported shooting in Pleasant Oaks Park. When police arrived, there were several teens at the scene who claimed to have been shot at by two unknown people who fled in a black sedan. Multiple shell casings were...
ksro.com
Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa
A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
krcrtv.com
Two teens connected to car break-ins and shots fired in Ukiah
UKIAH, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Sunday following reports of car break-ins and gunfire in Ukiah. According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of individuals "checking car doors" along South Dora Street. Deputies scouted the area but could not find the suspects. Shortly after, the MCSO caught word that Ukiah police officers were being dispatched to Beacon Lane and Rose Avenue for calls reporting shots fired and subjects looking into cars. Deputies then met with Ukiah police officers who had a 16-year-old male detained.
Woman arrested for stealing identity to purchase car: police
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Suisun City woman was arrested for one case of identity theft and 29 cases of mail theft, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) said Wednesday. FPD alleged that the suspect, 37-year-old Ondraya Wroten, used stolen goods to purchase a Mercedes-Benz. In August, a woman contacted FPD to say she had ordered […]
Woman arrested for stealing $5,000 of goods from Antioch charter school
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for stealing from an Antioch school on Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department (APD) said on Facebook. Police said the woman stole $5,000 of goods from Rocketship Delta Prep. Police received a call from school staff Tuesday morning that the school, located at 1700 Cavallo Road, had been […]
NBC Bay Area
Person Found Shot to Death Inside Vehicle on Oakland Street: Police
Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol overnight Thursday were investigating a fatal shooting after a person was found dead inside a vehicle. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, on 51st Avenue near the corner of International Boulevard, officers found the victim inside a white van suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The person was declared dead at the scene.
mendofever.com
Police find assault weapons, gang markings in search
Four people were arrested after police found multiple firearms during the execution of two search warrants across the Bay Area on Friday, according to a press release from San Francisco Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
15-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stealing and crashing truck in North Bay
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police said a 15-year-old girl was arrested Saturday for stealing and crashing a truck, then fleeing the scene. Just before 1 a.m., police said they received reports of a Chevrolet truck that crashed into a fence at Caulfield Lane at Park Lane. When officers arrived, nobody...
kymkemp.com
1 of 3 kids critically injured in Antioch crash to be removed from life support
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — One of the three children who were critically injured in a car crash in Antioch on Friday will be removed from life support on Thursday after it was determined his condition will not improve, KRON4 confirmed. The three children, who are all 12 years old and part of what family members […]
L.A. Weekly
Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
Oakland woman charged with selling rainbow fentanyl, other drugs in Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A federal grand jury indicted an Oakland woman for traveling to San Francisco’s Tenderloin District and selling illegal drugs. “Rainbow” fentanyl is among the drugs that Cesia Medina-Zuniga, 26, is accused of selling, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said that Zuniga went from Oakland to the Tenderloin “regularly […]
Vallejo man pleads guilty in meth dealing case, faces possible life sentence
VALLEJO – A Vallejo man is facing a possible life sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty in a methamphetamine dealing case, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Monday that 38-year-old Christopher Matthew Rougeau of Vallejo pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.Described by the Marin County Sheriff's Office as a "prolific narcotics dealer," Rougeau was arrested on drug and weapons charges earlier this year following a months-long investigation into allegations he was selling crystal meth and marijuana in Marin and throughout the Bay Area.According to a statement from deputies at the time, an undercover...
Vallejo meth dealer facing life prison sentence
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 38-year-old Vallejo drug dealer is facing a life prison sentence. Christopher Matthew Rougeau pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert. According to court documents, on April 20, law enforcement officers found Rougeau in his car and searched him. On the […]
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Alleged Weapons Violations and Drugs During Traffic Stop
“Yesterday, Yolo County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a vehicle stop near Esparto and contacted 44-year-Anthony Cole from Port Costa. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun by the driver’s seat and a loaded handgun in a backpack. Additionally, approximately 16 grams of cocaine and 4 grams of methamphetamine were also located.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Poisoned food, Goldilocks and porch pirates
Poison: A resident on Cazneau Avenue said a neighbor is putting out dead fish and bowls of dog food that he suspects is poisoned. Police responded. Goldilocks: A heavy woman, who was said to be homeless and wearing a pink tank top, was found in the bedroom of a citizen’s apartment on Bridgeway. Police were called and determined it was actually a roommate dispute.
Man in custody after deadly shooting at Executive Inn
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting at the Executive Inn on Bannon Street. According to Sacramento Police, the suspect is 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez, and he was arrested on Sept. 16 in Vallejo. CASE HISTORY. Officers responded to a call...
Crowd of 200 blocks roadway for sideshow in Santa Rosa, four arrested
A crowd of around 200 people blocked off a roadway in Santa Rosa for sideshow activity on Friday, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.
