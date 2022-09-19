ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksro.com

Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA, CA
krcrtv.com

Two teens connected to car break-ins and shots fired in Ukiah

UKIAH, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Sunday following reports of car break-ins and gunfire in Ukiah. According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of individuals "checking car doors" along South Dora Street. Deputies scouted the area but could not find the suspects. Shortly after, the MCSO caught word that Ukiah police officers were being dispatched to Beacon Lane and Rose Avenue for calls reporting shots fired and subjects looking into cars. Deputies then met with Ukiah police officers who had a 16-year-old male detained.
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for stealing identity to purchase car: police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Suisun City woman was arrested for one case of identity theft and 29 cases of mail theft, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) said Wednesday. FPD alleged that the suspect, 37-year-old Ondraya Wroten, used stolen goods to purchase a Mercedes-Benz. In August, a woman contacted FPD to say she had ordered […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Bay Area

Person Found Shot to Death Inside Vehicle on Oakland Street: Police

Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol overnight Thursday were investigating a fatal shooting after a person was found dead inside a vehicle. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, on 51st Avenue near the corner of International Boulevard, officers found the victim inside a white van suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The person was declared dead at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Two Teens Accused of Casing Cars, Firing a Handgun Last Night in Ukiah

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-18-2022 at 10:01 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report...
UKIAH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Search And Seizure#Vandalism#Juvenile Hall#Santa Rosa Police#Decker St#Dodge#De Turk Round Barn Park
L.A. Weekly

Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]

Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo man pleads guilty in meth dealing case, faces possible life sentence

VALLEJO – A Vallejo man is facing a possible life sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty in a methamphetamine dealing case, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Monday that 38-year-old Christopher Matthew Rougeau of Vallejo pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.Described by the Marin County Sheriff's Office as a "prolific narcotics dealer," Rougeau was arrested on drug and weapons charges earlier this year following a months-long investigation into allegations he was selling crystal meth and marijuana in Marin and throughout the Bay Area.According to a statement from deputies at the time, an undercover...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo meth dealer facing life prison sentence

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 38-year-old Vallejo drug dealer is facing a life prison sentence. Christopher Matthew Rougeau pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert. According to court documents, on April 20, law enforcement officers found Rougeau in his car and searched him. On the […]
VALLEJO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Alleged Weapons Violations and Drugs During Traffic Stop

“Yesterday, Yolo County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a vehicle stop near Esparto and contacted 44-year-Anthony Cole from Port Costa. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun by the driver’s seat and a loaded handgun in a backpack. Additionally, approximately 16 grams of cocaine and 4 grams of methamphetamine were also located.
ESPARTO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Poisoned food, Goldilocks and porch pirates

Poison: A resident on Cazneau Avenue said a neighbor is putting out dead fish and bowls of dog food that he suspects is poisoned. Police responded. Goldilocks: A heavy woman, who was said to be homeless and wearing a pink tank top, was found in the bedroom of a citizen’s apartment on Bridgeway. Police were called and determined it was actually a roommate dispute.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man in custody after deadly shooting at Executive Inn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting at the Executive Inn on Bannon Street. According to Sacramento Police, the suspect is 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez, and he was arrested on Sept. 16 in Vallejo. CASE HISTORY. Officers responded to a call...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy