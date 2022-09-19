Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Why school board voted not to stop homecoming events
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Homecoming for three Richmond County schools is just a day away. The school board has decided not to change the celebrations after a shooting at Laney’s game Friday and Josey High’s tailgate Saturday. That comes after a 7-3 vote at Tuesday’s board meeting.
WRDW-TV
Superintendent calls on parents to help curb weapons
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County’s superintendent sent a letter to parents on Wednesday after a pair of shootings at football gatherings and two days of online rumors of school threats. “Unfortunately, violence and activity in the community is disrupting our schools,” Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw stated in the letter...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County school board candidates weigh in on safety
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With school safety on voters’ minds, and an election coming up in a little more than a month, we reached out to candidates running for school board. We talked to them about their reactions to the current board’s vote not to suspend homecoming activities in...
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious. The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Latoya...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a suspicious death. The coroner’s staff was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Ironically, while deputies and coroner’s...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County youth football parents voice concerns on field cost
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids in Aiken are having a hard time playing their youth football games, all because of money problems. The youth football team has two options. Pay thousands of dollars in maintenance fees to Aiken County to use the local high school or drive to Wagener-Salley. When...
WRDW-TV
After school threat rumors, parents want action, not talk
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County parents tell us they’re angry, disappointed and confused after four schools went on lockdown following rumors of threats Tuesday. Many parents showed up at the schools to try to get their children out. “It makes me want to take my kids out of...
WRDW-TV
Columbia Middle School student charged in connection with threat
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student has landed in some trouble over some threatening comments, according to officials. It comes as schools in neighboring Richmond County have been plagued in the past two days by online rumors of threats. The Columbia County School District said that during...
RELATED PEOPLE
WRDW-TV
What are deputies doing about local surge in slayings?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the past several months, we’ve heard from Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree about the outbreak of violence. In August, he told us it’s not something just happening in Augusta but a nationwide trend. In April, Roundtree said we needed more involvement from the...
counton2.com
Construction to impact traffic in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction on I-95 south in Colleton County will force a nighttime lane closure this weekend. A crew will be working near Exit 57, resulting in a right lane closure, a closure of the exit ramp, and a detour. The closure will last from 7:00...
ADPS looking for endangered, runaway teenager with health issues
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a runaway teenager. According to ADPS, Mariah Simmons, 16, is an endangered runaway with health issues. If anyone sees her or has any information that will lead to her being found, please contact ADPS at (803) 642-7620.
WRDW-TV
In light of football shootings, school leaders discuss safety
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one Richmond County School Board member made a motion to suspend homecoming activities and tailgating during Tuesday’s meeting. The motion did not pass, so all those activities will go on as scheduled, with enhanced safety measures and a request for the community to report anything suspicious.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
‘We’ve got to do better’: What city leaders say about rash of killings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office isn’t alone in pledging to do something about crime in Augusta. In his final State of the City address, Mayor Hardie Davis said he wants to take guns out of the hands of bad actors and vowed a plan was coming.
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg County School District leaders fill teacher vacancies amid nationwide shortage
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Amid a nationwide teaching shortage, Orangeburg County School Officials are making progress in filling teacher vacancies across the school district. The Orangeburg County School District started the school year off with 162 vacant teacher positions across the district. The superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster tells me that’s the most he’s seen during his time with Orangeburg County Schools.
WRDW-TV
Is sheriff’s crackdown making a difference in crime? Here’s what he says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and FBI on Wednesday afternoon announced the results of what they’ve dubbed Operation Grace, a three-month crackdown on crime. While leaders touted it as a success, records show 71 homicides or assaults involving guns were committed between July and...
Soda City Biz WIRE
First Class of SRMC Students Graduates Nuclear Training at Savannah River Site
AIKEN, S.C. — The first 36 Nuclear Fundamentals Certificate students graduated from Savannah River Mission Completion’s (SRMC) training program this summer. The program, a partnership between Aiken Technical College (ATC) and the Savannah River Site (SRS) liquid waste contractor, is SRMC’s first class in this new program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Crews respond to 2 Colleton County house fires
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Fire-Rescue says no one was home during two different house fires Tuesday. The first fire crews responded to was on Alton Way in the Cottageville area. They arrived at the scene around 2:15 p.m. and saw fire coming out of all the windows of a double-wide mobile home.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to 18-wheeler crash in Beech Island
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews were on scene of a collision involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup on Sand Bar Ferry Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:15 a.m. Thursday. The pickup was overturned and injuries have been reported, but the extent of those...
thepeoplesentinel.com
DTC honors 28 with nursing pinning ceremony
Denmark Technical College held their annual Nursing Pinning Ceremony on August 12, celebrating the 28 nursing graduates who are about to enter the workforce, surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, educators, staff and administrators in an overwhelming show of support. The pinning ceremony is an age-old tradition in the...
WRDW-TV
Remembering the victims: More than 30 slain in CSRA in 5 months
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since mid-April, there’s been a wave of homicides and other sweeping the CSRA. Although as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard, the crime wave is affecting places large and small. Here’s a look at the toll so far. Homicides, suspicious deaths...
Comments / 0