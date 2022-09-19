Parents of students at Hephzibah High School were notified of a threat there today. Richmond County School District spokeswoman Lynthia Ross says this marks the fourth school to receive a threat this week. An email from Principal Chris Nabahe said: “the school is investigating a rumor of a potential threat made against our school that students are circulating via text message.” Extra security was brought to the school as a precaution, but officials said no one was believed to be in danger. Yesterday, T.W. Josey, Glenn Hills and Lucy C. Laney High Schools, along with Murphey Middle School, were the targets of a threat that prompted school lockdowns. That came three days after a shooting outside Josey’s football stadium during a homecoming tailgate activity. Two people were shot and wounded, one critically.

HEPHZIBAH, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO