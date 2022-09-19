Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
AU Health changes after-hours visitor access
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health has announced it is changing how visitors access its hospitals after-hours. According to the hospital, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily, visitors to both AU Medical Center and Children's Hospital of Georgia will enter through entrance F. The entrance is located next to the Emergency Department on Harper Street.
Diamond Lakes restroom delays frustrates commission, visitors
Augusta commissioners have city crews rushing to reopen the restrooms at a popular park that was subject to a half a million dollars in repairs.
ADPS looking for endangered, runaway teenager with health issues
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a runaway teenager. According to ADPS, Mariah Simmons, 16, is an endangered runaway with health issues. If anyone sees her or has any information that will lead to her being found, please contact ADPS at (803) 642-7620.
WRDW-TV
Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a suspicious death. The coroner’s staff was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Ironically, while deputies and coroner’s...
yieldpro.com
Capital Square acquires multifamily community near Augusta for DST offering
Capital Square, one of the nation’s leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, DST, which seeks to raise $26.8 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
WRDW-TV
What are deputies doing about local surge in slayings?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the past several months, we’ve heard from Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree about the outbreak of violence. In August, he told us it’s not something just happening in Augusta but a nationwide trend. In April, Roundtree said we needed more involvement from the...
WRDW-TV
Despite football shootings, school leaders vote to continue homecoming plans
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Homecoming for three Richmond County schools is just days away. The school board has decided not to change the celebrations after a shooting at Laney’s game Friday and Josey High’s tailgate Saturday. That comes after a seven to three vote at Tuesday’s meeting.
wfxg.com
Local animal shelter in 'crisis' due to overcrowding
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County animal shelter has seen fewer adoptions than usual in recent weeks, but continues to accept intakes. This has led to general overcrowding, with animals now being housed in the lobby, but there are also some dogs who have been at the shelter far longer than expected.
fox5atlanta.com
Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
Tiny homes community for teens may be coming to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A non-profit is working toward building a tiny homes community in Augusta for teens aging out of the foster care system. The transition from childhood to adulthood is difficult for teens under the best circumstances. The Bridge Builder program is a bridge for those kids as they enter adult hood. Jackson DrumGoole […]
WRDW-TV
‘We’ve got to do better’: What city leaders say about rash of killings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office isn’t alone in pledging to do something about crime in Augusta. In his final State of the City address, Mayor Hardie Davis said he wants to take guns out of the hands of bad actors and vowed a plan was coming.
WRDW-TV
After school threat rumors, parents want action, not talk
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County parents tell us they’re angry, disappointed and confused after four schools went on lockdown following rumors of threats Tuesday. Many parents showed up at the schools to try to get their children out. “It makes me want to take my kids out of...
WRDW-TV
Is sheriff’s crackdown making a difference in crime? Here’s what he says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and FBI on Wednesday afternoon announced the results of what they’ve dubbed Operation Grace, a three-month crackdown on crime. While leaders touted it as a success, records show 71 homicides or assaults involving guns were committed between July and...
WRDW-TV
Rumors of threats send parents into panic at 4 Augusta schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rumors of threats at four Augusta schools sent parents into panic mode Tuesday in the aftermath of two shootings at Richmond County football games. At T.W. Josey High School, site of one of the shootings, the rumor of a shooting threat Tuesday put the campus on lockdown as parents rushed to the school to take their kids home early.
WRDW-TV
Richmond Co. school board candidates weigh in on school safety
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With school safety on voters’ minds, and an election coming up in a little more than a month, we reached out to candidates running for school board. We talked to them about their reactions to the current board’s vote and how they plan to address...
VA employee invents new device to help keep patients from falling
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A physical therapy assistant at the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital is getting noticed for inventing a device to help keep patients, with limited strength in their legs, from falling when they walk. Patients working on gaining strength in their legs in physical therapy are at high risk of falling. Ebony Dillard started […]
WRDW-TV
Remembering the victims: More than 30 slain in CSRA in 5 months
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since mid-April, there’s been a wave of homicides and other sweeping the CSRA. Although as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard, the crime wave is affecting places large and small. We’re asking local leaders for answers on what they’re doing about the...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County schools’ chief asks parents to help curb weapons
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County’s superintendent sent a letter to parents on Wednesday after a pair of shootings at football gatherings and two days of online rumors of school threats. “Unfortunately, violence and activity in the community is disrupting our schools,” Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw stated in the letter...
WRDW-TV
Pastors, residents pray, call for action against violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some members of the community are working to get to the root of the violence happening in Augusta, and on Wednesday they offered a prayerful response. But along with prayers, people are ready for action and for someone to do something. Their call for action comes...
wgac.com
Threats Spread Today to Hephzibah High School
Parents of students at Hephzibah High School were notified of a threat there today. Richmond County School District spokeswoman Lynthia Ross says this marks the fourth school to receive a threat this week. An email from Principal Chris Nabahe said: “the school is investigating a rumor of a potential threat made against our school that students are circulating via text message.” Extra security was brought to the school as a precaution, but officials said no one was believed to be in danger. Yesterday, T.W. Josey, Glenn Hills and Lucy C. Laney High Schools, along with Murphey Middle School, were the targets of a threat that prompted school lockdowns. That came three days after a shooting outside Josey’s football stadium during a homecoming tailgate activity. Two people were shot and wounded, one critically.
