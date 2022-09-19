Read full article on original website
Hae Min Lee's Family Releases Statement After Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction Is Vacated
Adnan Syed was convicted in 2000 of Hae Min Lee's murder, but he walked out of prison yesterday after the conviction was vacated Hae Min Lee was 18 years old when she was murdered in 1999. For more than two decades, Lee's family has believed that her killer was behind bars after then-17-year-old Adnan Syed was arrested and found guilty of murdering her in a 2000 trial. Now, the courts are saying the conviction was a mistake. Yesterday, September 19, Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn vacated Syed's first-degree murder conviction,...
Adnan Syed: What we know about two alternate suspects in 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee
Adnan Syed walked out of court a free man on Monday, after an almost year-long investigation uncovered new evidence about the possible involvement of two alternative suspects in the 1999 slaying of student Hae Min Lee.Lee, 18, vanished without a trace back on 13 January 1999 after leaving Woodlawn High School in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was a senior.Her body was found around one month later buried in a park in Baltimore. She had been strangled.Syed, Lee’s former boyfriend who was 17 at the time, was arrested and charged with her murder. In 2000, he was convicted of...
Celebrities react to Serial podcast subject Adnan Syed’s release from prison
A judge has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose legal case was the subject of the hit podcast series Serial. On Monday 19 September, the 41-year-old was released after 23 years behind bars.Follow live updates around the case here. Syed was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and the imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Prosecutors had recently requested Syed’s release on the basis that “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction”, after an investigation cast doubts about the validity of cellphone tower data and uncovered two alternate...
Refinery29
A Full Timeline Of Adnan Syed's Case, From 1999, To Serial, To His Recent Release
Update: After more than two decades in prison and ceaseless legal battles, Adnan Syed was released in September 2022 after a judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. When Serial first aired in 2014, passionate listeners, and even just anyone with ears and...
Lee Boyd Malvo Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Lee Boyd Malvo and learn more about the convicted DC area sniper.
Voices: Adnan Syed’s conviction should have been thrown out a long time ago
Twenty-two years ago, Adnan Syed was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Lee, a student in Baltimore County, Maryland, was 18 years old when she went missing in January 1999. She was found dead of manual strangulation in February of that year. Syed, who was 17 at the time of Lee’s death, was charged with her murder later that month; he was convicted a year later and sentenced to life in prison.Syed’s case came to renewed attention in 2014, with the launch of Serial, the podcast that changed the face of true-crime programming and cast doubt on the...
Rumors Claim That Adnan Syed Got Married While in Prison
Now that Adnan Syed has been freed from prison after 20 years behind bars, people who know about his case have questions. He was accused of killing his high school girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 1999. Ever since he was first sentenced years ago, he has always maintained his innocence.
‘A Legal Lynching’: Marc Wilson’s Lawyers Rip Black Driver’s Conviction In Georgia Stand Your Ground Shooting
Defense attorneys ripped the conviction of a Black man who stood his ground in Georgia. The post ‘A Legal Lynching’: Marc Wilson’s Lawyers Rip Black Driver’s Conviction In Georgia Stand Your Ground Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
Tennessee judge must turn trial recordings over to convicted killer
A state appellate court is ordering an East Tennessee judge to turn over trial audio recordings he’s kept locked away in his office in a bid to keep the convicted killer he sent to prison from obtaining a copy. In a first of its kind ruling, the Tennessee Court of Appeals says in a decision […] The post Tennessee judge must turn trial recordings over to convicted killer appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
'Serial' host says evidence that freed Adnan Syed was long available
The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for a murder conviction said that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that's long been available.
When Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Was Finally Caught, It Had Little to Do With Good Police Work
It was only a matter of time before Ryan Murphy decided to take on a real-life American horror story. In Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Murphy along with his longtime collaborator Ian Brennan (Glee), approach the Milwaukee cannibal from a different side. The series wades through the gruesome acts of the infamous serial killer (played by Evan Peters) through the lens of his victims and the people around him.
Adnan Syed: Serial podcast reveals notes about another potential suspect led to conviction being tossed
The discovery of two handwritten notes about another potential suspect ultimately led to Adnan Syed’s conviction being tossed, according to a newly released Serial episode.The “messy” notes, which were found deep within boxes of files on the case earlier this year, revealed that two different people had placed two separate phone calls alerting prosecutors to the unnamed suspect prior to Syed’s 2000 conviction. Despite the tipoffs, the notes were not shared with Syed’s legal team and instead sat gathering dust in boxes inside the state attorney’s office for the past 23 years – all the while Syed was holed...
‘Serial’ Host Sarah Koenig on Freed Adnan Syed: “I Did Not See This Coming”
Sarah Koenig, who over a decade ago brought the story of Adnan Syed to a mainstream audience on Serial, was surprised by the decision to release Syed after overturning his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee. Speaking to The New York Times following Syed being freed on Monday, Koenig said, “I was shocked. I did not see this coming at all. One of the first things I did was call Adnan’s brother and then his mother — they told me they didn’t know either. The prosecutors who filed the motion to release him kept...
Mumia Abu-Jamal's records find new home at Brown University
A trove of writings from Mumia Abu-Jamal, whose controversial conviction for the fatal shooting of a Philly cop in 1981 sparked a worldwide "Free Mumia'' movement, now has a home at Brown University. Driving the news: Abu-Jamal's records will anchor a new collection at the university's John Hay Library called...
International Business Times
In US, Podcasts Can Sometimes Shape Course Of Justice
The release this week of one of the main characters on the hit podcast "Serial" has reignited the debate over Americans' "obsession" with true crime series and their effect on the US penal system. When Adnan Syed walked out of the Baltimore courthouse free on Monday, 22 years after being...
wegotthiscovered.com
New episode of ‘Serial’ coming after Adnan Syed freed from prison
The highly successful true crime podcast Serial will soon see a new episode release, following the release of Adnan Syed from prison. Syed was originally convicted of the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999, but since the launch of the podcast Serial in 2014, the case received renewed attention, now leading to Syed’s early release from a life sentence. Serial’s host Sarah Koenig was present for Syed’s release, and quickly announced a new episode some eight years after the season surrounding the case ended.
Collider
'The Case Against Adnan Syed' Gets Follow-Up After Overturned Conviction
Following the recent news that Adnan Syed's murder conviction was overturned, HBO has announced that it is producing a follow-up episode of their documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed. The new follow-up special will be directed by Amy Berg. The episode will also feature exclusive access to Syed himself following his recent return to freedom. No release date has yet been set for the episode.
True crime makes us believe we are certain about people like Adnan Syed. We should be ashamed
I know for certain whether Adnan Syed was guilty. Syed, who has just had his conviction overturned after serving almost 23 years for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, once said that only he and her murderer could be 100% certain whether Syed was innocent – but nope, sorry, I know. I’ve listened to Serial – the 2014 podcast that popularised Syed’s case – twice. I’ve spent countless hours on Reddit forums dedicated to everything the podcast missed. I’ve spotted telling remarks made in telling tones. I have read the doodled diary extracts of a strangled teenage girl. I know whether Syed is a murderer. Get rid of judges, juries and executioners: replace them with me.
Meet an attorney fighting for the most desperate inmates on death row
Poppy Harlow profiles Attorney Stephen Bright who combats capital punishment for convicts he feels would not be facing the death penalty were they not ‘“the poorest of the poor.”
LAW・
Adnan Syed's case is unique. Withholding of potentially exculpatory evidence is not
Roughly 2,500 people were exonerated in the United States between 1989 and 2019. In roughly half of all cases, the withholding of key evidence was the reason why.
