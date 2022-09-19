Mother + Daughter Arrested After Assaulting Police while Trying to Enter Excel High School

BOSTON, September 19, 2022 — A Boston mother and her daughter were arrested Friday after assaulting police while trying to enter Excel High School in South Boston to confront a student they claimed had spit on the daughter, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. The incident prompted officials to place the school on lockdown.

The mother, 31, was arraigned in the South Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court today. She is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Judge Paul Treseler set bail at $250 and ordered her to stay away from the school. She will return to court November 18 for a pre-trial hearing.

The daughter, 14, will be arraigned at a later date in juvenile court. She will be charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Assistant District Attorney Kelly Ryan said that at about 1:30 pm Friday Boston police responded to a call for a school resource officer in trouble at Excel High School on G Street. Police observed the mother screaming at school personnel and the mother and daughter attempting to push their way into the school. School officials told police that the mother and daughter told them another student had spit on the daughter.

When the mother refused school officials’ and officers’ requests to stop trying to enter the school, officers moved to place her under arrest. The mother resisted, and the daughter punched one of the officers. The mother also kicked an officer while being placed in a cruiser. At booking officers found the mother to be in possession of a pocketknife with a blade longer than 2.5 inches.

“This was a violent incident, and a very sad one. There were proper channels available to address the underlying issue alleged by the people involved. Instead, they chose and stuck with a path that led to arrests and arraignments,” Hayden said.