GRAND HAVEN — North Ottawa Community Health System will become part of Trinity Health Michigan on Oct. 1 when the two health care systems close their planned merger. Executives announced today that they have signed a final agreement to merge North Ottawa into Trinity Health, ending more than a century of independence for the small Grand Haven health system. Once the deal closes, North Ottawa Community Health System will become known as Trinity Health Grand Haven and maintain all existing operations.

GRAND HAVEN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO