Read full article on original website
Related
mibiz.com
Details emerge on ‘transformational’ Big Rapids battery manufacturing project
BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids area could experience a multi-billion dollar advanced battery manufacturing investment in the coming years, according to a recent media report confirming months of speculation about the project. The Detroit News reported Tuesday night that Gotion Inc. — a U.S. subsidiary of a large...
mibiz.com
North Ottawa Community Health System merging into Trinity Health Oct. 1
GRAND HAVEN — North Ottawa Community Health System will become part of Trinity Health Michigan on Oct. 1 when the two health care systems close their planned merger. Executives announced today that they have signed a final agreement to merge North Ottawa into Trinity Health, ending more than a century of independence for the small Grand Haven health system. Once the deal closes, North Ottawa Community Health System will become known as Trinity Health Grand Haven and maintain all existing operations.
mibiz.com
Family Church buys former Huntington Bank HQ in Holland Township for $7M
HOLLAND TWP. — A West Michigan church is expanding after recently purchasing a large former Huntington Bank headquarters in Holland Township for $7 million. Family Church, which has locations in Zeeland and Holland, acquired the 132,127-square-foot office building located at 10717 Adams St. on Aug. 9, according to property records. Doing business as Church Holdings Inc., Family Church purchased the three-story building from Charlotte, N.C.-based Arrowpoint Capital.
Comments / 0