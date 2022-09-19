Combines have started rolling in parts of Iowa, and if it hasn’t started in some areas, the harvest season is on the cusp. With the exception of northeastern Iowa, dry weather has been the story of the past month. The northwestern and southeastern parts of Iowa have pockets classified as extreme drought, while many other counties are classified under severe or moderate drought. Despite the tough conditions, some agronomists think yields may not be as low as expected.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO