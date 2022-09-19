Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (three, three, eight; FB: three) (two, zero, one, nine; FB: three)
Northern Missouri crops show most potential
As crops dry down and farmers shift into harvest mode, Missouri’s crops look to have a lot of variety. While some parts of the state have battled drought in 2022, much of northern Missouri is expecting above-average or excellent yields, although even within those areas there is variation based on where scattered rains hit.
Mississippi Prep Polls
Others receiving votes: Ridgeland 13, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 8, Warren Central 2, East Central 2, Raleigh 1, West Lauderdale 1, Oxford 1, Itawamba AHS 1. Others receiving votes: Sebastopol 13, West Lowndes 12, McAdams 8, Taylorsville 7, Vardaman 6, South Delta 6. Class 2A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Scott Central (4)(3-1)651. 2. Baldwyn...
Dry conditions will be felt in soybean crop
Combines have started rolling in parts of Iowa, and if it hasn’t started in some areas, the harvest season is on the cusp. With the exception of northeastern Iowa, dry weather has been the story of the past month. The northwestern and southeastern parts of Iowa have pockets classified as extreme drought, while many other counties are classified under severe or moderate drought. Despite the tough conditions, some agronomists think yields may not be as low as expected.
Mississippi court: officer was reckless in pedestrian crash
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi's top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge's finding in favor...
Taiwanese Delegation signs agreements to purchase U.S. corn and soybeans valued at more than $2.6B
DES MOINES -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Corn Promotion Board, Iowa Soybean Association and Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today hosted members of the Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission. The delegation’s primary purpose for visiting Iowa was to sign letters of intent for the purchase of corn and soybeans.
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state's vast western coast this weekend.
