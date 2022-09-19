ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Trail-mix of weather welcomes 1st days of autumn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Wednesday evening, everyone!. Overnight look for lows in the lower-70s under clear skies. For Thursday, expect heat, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. As we head into Friday, look for a weak cold front to move through the area with lows making for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Mississippi farmers struggle during the harvest season this year

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It has been a summer of extreme swings, with an extended drought, followed by heavy rain and then resumed drought. This has caused Mississippi farmers to struggle during the harvest season. The sustained drought has made it difficult to grow crops. The recent rainfall has made...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Miss Mississippi USA heads to Miss USA national stage

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From a small town in Mississippi to a national stage, Hailey White is on her way to competing for the title of Miss USA. “You can do it all,” said White. “You can be it all - wedding planner, horse trainer, pageant girl. You can do whatever you set your mind to, and as cliché as it sounds, it’s true.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
drivinvibin.com

Why Do People Visit the Windsor Ruins in Mississippi?

The Windsor Ruins offer a captivating look into the Old South. You have to use your imagination to see it. Visitors have visited these towering remains of a mansion for more than 150 years since a tragic fire. You can’t look at them without wondering what things were like during...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
wxxv25.com

Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi

Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Po-Boys on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

It’s been a while since we talked about po-boys, one of my favorite local specialties. I am sure you have heard the story of how po-boys were invented. Supposedly, there was a streetcar strike and the local restaurant owners felt sorry for the “poor boys,” who were striking and made them sandwiches with French bread and what leftovers they might have had. It’s a nice story, but patently not true.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies#Hot Weather#Wdam
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Mississippi man

BOLIVAR, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old Bolivar County man. Charles “Wankie” Tripplet is described as a Black man around six feet tall with low-cut black and grey hair, a long grey mustache, and brown eyes. On Monday,...
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi health officials react to president saying pandemic ‘over’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president. Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLOX

Meet Picayune's Hailey White, Miss Mississippi USA 2022

Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy