WDAM-TV
Trail-mix of weather welcomes 1st days of autumn
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Wednesday evening, everyone!. Overnight look for lows in the lower-70s under clear skies. For Thursday, expect heat, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. As we head into Friday, look for a weak cold front to move through the area with lows making for...
wtva.com
Mississippi farmers struggle during the harvest season this year
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It has been a summer of extreme swings, with an extended drought, followed by heavy rain and then resumed drought. This has caused Mississippi farmers to struggle during the harvest season. The sustained drought has made it difficult to grow crops. The recent rainfall has made...
WDAM-TV
Miss Mississippi USA heads to Miss USA national stage
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From a small town in Mississippi to a national stage, Hailey White is on her way to competing for the title of Miss USA. “You can do it all,” said White. “You can be it all - wedding planner, horse trainer, pageant girl. You can do whatever you set your mind to, and as cliché as it sounds, it’s true.”
drivinvibin.com
Why Do People Visit the Windsor Ruins in Mississippi?
The Windsor Ruins offer a captivating look into the Old South. You have to use your imagination to see it. Visitors have visited these towering remains of a mansion for more than 150 years since a tragic fire. You can’t look at them without wondering what things were like during...
WLOX
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, we reported that Ocean Springs is facing a lawsuit over the city using cameras to ticket uninsured drivers. Now, WLOX learns about one Mississippi mayor who blocked the same cameras from being set up in his city. Earlier this year, the Columbus City Council...
wxxv25.com
Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi
Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
ourmshome.com
Po-Boys on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
It’s been a while since we talked about po-boys, one of my favorite local specialties. I am sure you have heard the story of how po-boys were invented. Supposedly, there was a streetcar strike and the local restaurant owners felt sorry for the “poor boys,” who were striking and made them sandwiches with French bread and what leftovers they might have had. It’s a nice story, but patently not true.
WLOX
Gov. Reeves: More than $11 million going to Broadwater Marina restoration, Gulfport-Biloxi Airport projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $11 million in RESTORE Act grant money is headed to South Mississippi to fund projects at the Broadwater Marina and the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport. Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday saying the projects will strengthen infrastructure benefitting the economy in the Gulf Coast Region.
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Mississippi man
BOLIVAR, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old Bolivar County man. Charles “Wankie” Tripplet is described as a Black man around six feet tall with low-cut black and grey hair, a long grey mustache, and brown eyes. On Monday,...
WLOX
Gov. Tate Reeves announces conclusion of Mobile Enforcement Team deployment on Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference to announce the results of the Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) deployment that took place on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The initiative, originally announced on May 11, was put into place in order crack down on violent crimes,...
WDAM-TV
PHOTOS: D’Iberville Police release images of casino parking lot murder suspects
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in the Wednesday morning murder of 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig. Craig was found dead by D’Iberville Police right after 2 a.m., when they responded to the parking lot of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort...
Mississippi health officials react to president saying pandemic ‘over’
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president. Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased […]
‘It disgusted me’: Mississippi woman worries website preys on special needs children
MEMPHIS, TN. — A Panola County mother of a four-year-old autistic boy worries her information was stolen by a website claiming to help special needs children. “It disgusted me,” said the young mother, who asked not to be identified. “I definitely was not going to be quiet.”
wrkf.org
New Mississippi River cut should be closed, Corps analysis says, despite state opposition
Despite vocal opposition from the state and coastal advocates, an environmental analysis compiled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seemed to support the closure of a newly-formed channel diverting part of the Mississippi River through Plaquemines Parish’s east bank. An environmental assessment released Friday weighed the impact of...
Mississippi woman accused of shooting 4-year-old arrested
Investigators believe Brown fired a handgun during an altercation with others at the apartment complex, and she inadvertently struck the child.
WLOX
Meet Picayune's Hailey White, Miss Mississippi USA 2022
Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021.
170 arrested in 4 month Mississippi Gulf Coast drug trafficking investigation
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Over 170 people were arrested and thousands of drug doses seized on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a summer-long special investigation. The Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) was announced by Governor Tate Reeves on May 11. It sent a wave of state and federal law enforcement personnel and resources into Hancock, Harrison […]
Six must-watch games in Mississippi high school football this Friday night (Sept. 23)
JACKSON — While some teams are finishing up the non-region portion of the schedule, many Mississippi squads are opening region play this weekend. To that end, we've got a good mix of region openers and non-region matchups this Friday night that are sure to have an impact on the season going ...
WDAM-TV
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 4-year-old girl who was shot at a Jones County apartment complex Tuesday was listed after surgery in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. JCSD also confirmed that the name of the alleged shooter given by witnesses, Loretta Brown, proved...
WAPT
Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
