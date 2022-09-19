ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Richmond PD: Watch for scam fundraisers using Officer Burton’s name

By Luther Johnson
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3wJw_0i1qQMLV00

RICHMOND, Ind. — As the Richmond community mourns the passing Officer Seara Burton, some are trying to use her name and death as a way to make money.

Officer Burton passed away Sunday night , more than five weeks after she was critically injured in a shooting.

The Richmond Police Department shared a warning Monday about a scam fundraiser making the rounds that uses Officer Burton’s name.

Police officials shared the screenshots below of the scam fundraiser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWgcS_0i1qQMLV00
Screenshots taken of the scam fundraiser shared by Richmond Police Department.

At this time, Richmond PD is encouraging anyone that wants to donate to make sure they are doing it to a legitimate fundraising event or account.

Several communities in the state have offered support to Richmond and its police department following the shooting of Officer Burton. Some even starting fundraisers to help her family .

There are many tools and tips that can be used to avoid charity fraud. There are even watchdog websites that can help navigate checking if a charity is legitimate .

If you identify a suspicious charity, you should report it to local law enforcement and the FBI . If you have been a victim of a charitable scam, you should also report it to your state consumer office , as well as to the Federal Trade Commission .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Community honors fallen Richmond police K9 officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police Department K9 officer Seara Burton fought for her life for more than five weeks after she was shot in the head on Aug. 10 in the line of duty. On Sept. 1, Burton was removed from life support, but continued to show the community the meaning of the slogan “Seara […]
RICHMOND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IN
Richmond, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, […]
CUMBERLAND, IN
WDTN

Amber Alert issued for 3 Greenville children canceled

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – An amber alert that was issued on Wednesday after three children didn’t show up at school in Darke County has been canceled. The children were found with their father and his mother. According to a press release, Greenville Police Department were alerted around 10:30 a.m. that three juveniles did not show […]
GREENVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fundraising#Fundraisers#Fbi#Nexstar Media Inc
dayton247now.com

People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WDTN

Springfield man arrested for murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield man has been charged with murder after police say he shot a 48-year-old on Friday. According to a release by the City of Springfield, investigators believe 30-year-old Malik Shaw got into an argument with 48-year-old Nangongi Cann before shooting him. Police found Cann unresponsive in his car suffering from […]
DAYTON, OH
WRBI Radio

Two men arrested following armed robbery in Greensburg

— Two 18-year-old men have been arrested following an armed robbery in Greensburg late Sunday night. Greensburg Police say an officer responded to the 2100 block of North Fleetwood Drive and learned that two men entered a home armed with a crowbar. According to the report, once inside the home...
GREENSBURG, IN
1017thepoint.com

SEARA'S BODY TO BE RETURNED MONDAY AFTERNOON; PROCESSION ROUTE ANNOUNCED

(Richmond, IN)--The body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be returned to Richmond Monday afternoon. Officer Burton died late Sunday night at Reid Health. Her body was then taken to Dayton for autopsy. A procession of law enforcement personnel will escort her casket back to Richmond Monday afternoon. Members of the public, who have been incredibly supportive over the 39 days that have passed since she was shot, are being invited to line the streets of the city Monday afternoon. Here are the details you’ll need to know: The procession is leaving downtown Dayton at 1:30 Monday afternoon. It will pass through Preble County on I-70 and will enter Richmond on U.S. 40 at the state line – likely at around 2:15. It will then travel west along National Road East and East Main, and then to North A Street. It will then make a left turn onto 5th Street, where it will pass by her police vehicle. That vehicle has sat in front of the city building and now serves as a focal point for the community. From there, the procession will continue onto National Road West, where it will end at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Well-wishers who are lining the streets are being asked to stay in safe locations. They’re also being asked to refrain from stopping on the shoulder of I-70.
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

FOX59

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy