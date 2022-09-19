Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:. (three, three, eight; FB: three)
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Columbus Dispatch. September 15, 2022. Editorial: Low Medicaid reimbursement for adult day care is hindering recovery. From the start, we were told the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic would continue far into the future. We are seeing evidence of that in many areas, including supply chain issues that have contributed to global inflation.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (four, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four)
Mississippi Prep Polls
Others receiving votes: Ridgeland 13, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 8, Warren Central 2, East Central 2, Raleigh 1, West Lauderdale 1, Oxford 1, Itawamba AHS 1. Others receiving votes: Sebastopol 13, West Lowndes 12, McAdams 8, Taylorsville 7, Vardaman 6, South Delta 6. Class 2A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Scott Central (4)(3-1)651. 2. Baldwyn...
Northern Missouri crops show most potential
As crops dry down and farmers shift into harvest mode, Missouri’s crops look to have a lot of variety. While some parts of the state have battled drought in 2022, much of northern Missouri is expecting above-average or excellent yields, although even within those areas there is variation based on where scattered rains hit.
Mississippi court: officer was reckless in pedestrian crash
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi's top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge's finding in favor...
Taiwanese Delegation signs agreements to purchase U.S. corn and soybeans valued at more than $2.6B
DES MOINES -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Corn Promotion Board, Iowa Soybean Association and Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today hosted members of the Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission. The delegation’s primary purpose for visiting Iowa was to sign letters of intent for the purchase of corn and soybeans.
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state's vast western coast this weekend.
