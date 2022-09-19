Read full article on original website
Pedestrian dies after crash in Green Hills
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Woodmont Boulevard and Golf Club Lane.
WSMV
Construction worker rescued after falling into trench
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction worker was rescued after falling down a 10-foot-deep trench Tuesday afternoon. Murfreesboro Fire Department officials said crews were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. to Johnson Street, where witnesses said the worker was walking backward while guiding a dump truck and falling down the trench. When...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Maury County (Maury County, TN)
According to the Maury County Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that a vehicle rolled over and caused heavy [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Man killed in head-on crash on Clarksville Pike in Joelton
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Old Clarksville Pike and Clarksville Pike.
Motorcycle crash closes portion of Lebanon Pike
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle closed a portion of Lebanon Pike early Wednesday morning near Donelson.
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV. Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being...
fox17.com
Victim airlifted after roll over crash in Maury County
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) worked to free a trapped victim after a roll over crash on Saturday. MCFD reports that at 3:01 p.m. units were dispatched for a vehicle rollover. Incident Command reported heavy damage to the vehicle and one occupant possibly trapped.
Hermitage community members voice concerns over people shooting near their homes
Fear and concern are only two of the many words some Hermitage homeowners had for the shootings behind their homes. They live right across the fence from the Stones River Greenway, Hickory Hill Connector Trailhead.
Worker airlifted after falling from roof at Spring Hill battery plant
A man was airlifted for treatment after falling 12 feet from the roof of a battery plant in Spring Hill on Saturday.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing big rig from scene of accident
They say no good deed goes unpunished. That would seem to be the case after a good samaritan pulled over to help a wreck victim in Spring Hill, only to have the wreck victim steal his semi truck loaded with concrete.
Maury County residents worry Middle TN trash will go to site in their county without having a say
When residents in Maury County spotted large trucks coming in with what appeared to be tire shredders, they started to investigate and found their local leaders knew nothing about it.
Robertson County woman shot at while driving on Highway 49, suspect on the run
When Cynthia Hall heard a gunshot while driving on Highway 49, she thought someone was hunting nearby. Then, she said she realized she was being hunted by another driver.
Investigation underway after shooting victim rides bus to Nashville
An investigation is underway after a shooting victim from out of state arrived in front of a bus station in downtown Nashville.
fox17.com
Metro Police look into false call that reported missing vehicle, child
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said an incident originally reported as a stolen vehicle and missing child was a false call. One person was detained in Williamson County Wednesday after the false call was reported. There is no update on this detainment at this time.
WSMV
‘Fear and panic’: Residents search for new homes after landlord sells trailer park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of people living at a Nashville trailer park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting noticed that the landlord is selling the property. In a letter from a local law firm to tenants at the Murfreesboro Road Trailer Park, the...
Clarksville police investigating crash, possible shooting that are believed to be linked
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating following a crash Tuesday night. Authorities say there was a shooting at the same scene, but there are currently no victims and no one is in custody. Both incidents are believed to be linked.
WSMV
Safe Fun Nashville demands action from TLC, claims transportainment rules not enforced
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Safe Fun Nashville called on the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission Wednesday to enforce rules and regulations surrounding the Nashville part bus industry. Safe Fun Nashville asked TLC to enforce party bus rules better ahead of a meeting on Thursday, where Metro officials will discuss additional rules...
4 accused in carjacking captured in Nashville
Metro police officers made quick work of capturing four suspect accused in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon.
WSMV
Vandals damage Nashville business ahead of opening
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A business that hasn’t opened yet in East Nashville has already been dealing with vandalism. Owners said rocks were thrown through their building’s windows and now they are working to make sure this won’t happen again. The new salon has been preparing to...
WSMV
Grub Hub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville. “I just opened my front door, and I quickly saw what looked like three or four kids running down the sidewalk and a helicopter hovering on them,” said J.D. Tyler. Around 12:30 p.m....
