Spring Hill, TN

WSMV

Construction worker rescued after falling into trench

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction worker was rescued after falling down a 10-foot-deep trench Tuesday afternoon. Murfreesboro Fire Department officials said crews were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. to Johnson Street, where witnesses said the worker was walking backward while guiding a dump truck and falling down the trench. When...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Spring Hill, TN
Columbia, TN
Spring Hill, TN
Spring Hill, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV. Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Victim airlifted after roll over crash in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) worked to free a trapped victim after a roll over crash on Saturday. MCFD reports that at 3:01 p.m. units were dispatched for a vehicle rollover. Incident Command reported heavy damage to the vehicle and one occupant possibly trapped.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Vandals damage Nashville business ahead of opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A business that hasn’t opened yet in East Nashville has already been dealing with vandalism. Owners said rocks were thrown through their building’s windows and now they are working to make sure this won’t happen again. The new salon has been preparing to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Grub Hub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville. “I just opened my front door, and I quickly saw what looked like three or four kids running down the sidewalk and a helicopter hovering on them,” said J.D. Tyler. Around 12:30 p.m....
NASHVILLE, TN

