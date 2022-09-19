Read full article on original website
1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
Shreveport Police Investigating 39th Homicide of 2022
On September 19th, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting on Salem Drive. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Shreveport Fire Department to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Webster Parish father arrested in infant child's death
MINDEN, La. – The father of an infant who earlier this year from fentanyl intoxication has been arrested. According to the Webster Parish Journal, Jonathan Johnson, 19, of Sibley, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of negligent homicide. The baby’s mother, Stephanie N. Lowery, 26, of Minden, was arrested...
Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
Behind the Badge: SRO Jeremy Johnston
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on SRO Jeremy Johnston who recently saved a student's life at Benton Middle School and it's not the first time he's done that. If...
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots)
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots) The following mugshots are violent offenders who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center over the weekend. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent...
Man shot 3 times while driving down W. 70th
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovered a man was been shot as he was driving toward LA-3132. On Sept. 22, at 11:29 p.m., SPD responded to a dispatch for a shooting incident on W. 70th Street. When officers arrived they discovered that a male victim was driving on West 70th Street between Meriwether Road and Walker Road when a gray Lincoln passed him and fired shots at him.
Walker Road homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in southwest Shreveport Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. D’Shaundre Harris, 28, of Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:14 p.m. He had been taken there with several gunshot wounds following an argument during which he was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Walker Road.
Mayor Chandler appoints new Bossier police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tommy Chandler announced Sgt. Daniel Haugen as the new chief of police on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The city says that because Haugen’s chief exam score is still valid, his appointment is not an interim appointment. He will serve as chief immediately. Haugen is...
East Texas man arrested for firearm smuggling, organized crime
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested Wednesday night for firearm smuggling after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he was a wanted burglary suspect. Officials said Daniel Moore, 35 of Jefferson, is a suspect in a burglary on Heskell Oney Road, and was hiding out a friend’s house. Since the […]
Bossier Police Seeking Cell Phone Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 14,2022 the unknown subject entered Pedro’s located at 2400 Airline Dr. and stole the businesses cell phone. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be...
All clear at Mansfield High following threat of active shooter
MANSFIELD, La. -- Mansfield High School has been cleared and deemed safe for students and faculty after a potential threat of an active shooter was called in Thursday morning. Mansfield police and DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies responded to the school after the threat was received. The school was immediately placed on lockdown as the school resource officer and officers began clearing everyone from the building.
Caddo Sheriff Says Jail Crowding Is Now Critical
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says the jail situation in Shreveport at the Caddo Correctional Center is at a crisis level and something has to be done. He says this problem has been getting worse and worse over the past few years. The sheriff wants members of the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to get together on Tuesday to talk about solutions.
Shreveport Cedar Grove House Party Ends With 3 Women Shot
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:28pm Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of W. 72nd in Cedar Grove in reference to a shooting involving multiple victims. Upon arrival SPD located 3 women suffering from gunshot wounds. All 3 women were transported by SFD Medics to Oschner...
1 wounded, shooting investigation in Shreveport’s Southwood neighborhood
House goes up in flames in Queensborough neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire in the Queensborough neighborhood. At 12:46 a.m. the SFD responded to a fire in Queensborough on the 3400 block of Hardy Street. When they arrived they found an abandoned house had caught fire. The house was...
Bossier Police Seeking Super One Thief in Cash Theft
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female came to the customer service desk at Super One Foods to cash in Lottery Tickets. The female then walked away from the counter and then returned and took a white envelope from behind the customer service desk that contained a deposit for the store totaling $900.00.
Sabine Parish man accused of stealing campaign, other signs
MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish man was arrested Wednesday night for stealing campaign signs in the Noble and Ebarb communities, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Thursday. Zachary Deigh Parrie, 30, of Zwolle, is charged with misdemeanor theft of less than $1,000. His bond was set at $1,094.50 and he was still in jail Thursday morning.
Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
