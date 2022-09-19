ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

13News Now

2 men hospitalized after 4-car crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two men were hospitalized after a four-car crash in Newport News Thursday morning. The Newport News Police Department says one of the men had life-threatening injuries. The other is expected to be okay. Their names weren't shared. A spokesperson wrote that the crash happened on...
13News Now

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office names suspect in Kiln Creek bank robbery

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Tuesday night, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office asked people to be on the lookout for a man suspected of robbing a bank with a hatchet. A Facebook post from YPSO claims Justin Michael Craver, of Chesapeake, was the man who wore a cowboy hat, long sleeves, sunglasses and face mask to rob the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway on Sept. 16.
WTKR

Portsmouth Police investigate early morning homicide

Portsmouth, Va. - Portsmouth Police is investigating an early morning homicide that occurred near the 2500 block of Victory Blvd. Officers received a call around 12:15 a.m. and were dispatched to the scene of a reported gunshot incident. Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Clifton Privott with fatal injuries and succumbed...
13News Now

Man shot to death in Portsmouth overnight, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot to death in Portsmouth a little after midnight on Wednesday. A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department said they were called to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, next to Victory Village Apartments and The Luck 757 Portsmouth. When officers arrived, they...
WAVY News 10

Man found shot to death on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death overnight on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, near Deep Creek Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. and found the man. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Clifton Privott. No...
WAVY News 10

Body recovered near James River Bridge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

