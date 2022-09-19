Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Peninsula Community College opening new trades center in ToanoWatchful EyeToano, VA
Updated Regulations for Short-Term Rentals in Norfolk, VAScott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Scholarship announced in honor of journalist killed in Norfolk, VAKnowGoodWriterNorfolk, VA
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In SeptemberTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
2 men hospitalized after 4-car crash in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two men were hospitalized after a four-car crash in Newport News Thursday morning. The Newport News Police Department says one of the men had life-threatening injuries. The other is expected to be okay. Their names weren't shared. A spokesperson wrote that the crash happened on...
One of two suspects wanted in Portsmouth home invasion targeting elderly residents turns himself in
One of the suspects accused in a Portsmouth home invasion earlier this month has turned himself to authorities.
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office names suspect in Kiln Creek bank robbery
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Tuesday night, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office asked people to be on the lookout for a man suspected of robbing a bank with a hatchet. A Facebook post from YPSO claims Justin Michael Craver, of Chesapeake, was the man who wore a cowboy hat, long sleeves, sunglasses and face mask to rob the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway on Sept. 16.
18-year-old arrested after home burglaries in Williamsburg
An 18-year-old is now in custody after police say he was caught during a burglary in Williamsburg early Wednesday morning.
WTKR
Portsmouth Police investigate early morning homicide
Portsmouth, Va. - Portsmouth Police is investigating an early morning homicide that occurred near the 2500 block of Victory Blvd. Officers received a call around 12:15 a.m. and were dispatched to the scene of a reported gunshot incident. Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Clifton Privott with fatal injuries and succumbed...
Virginia State Police searching for missing Newport News man
Police describe Allen as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. He reportedly has brown hair, blue eyes and a scar over his eye and chin.
Homicide investigation begins after remains found in Virginia identified as Hanover 65-year-old
A homicide investigation is underway after the human remains found in Emporia in June were identified as belonging to a missing 65-year-old woman from Hanover County.
Man shot to death in Portsmouth overnight, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot to death in Portsmouth a little after midnight on Wednesday. A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department said they were called to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, next to Victory Village Apartments and The Luck 757 Portsmouth. When officers arrived, they...
WAVY News 10
Man found shot to death on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death overnight on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, near Deep Creek Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. and found the man. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Clifton Privott. No...
ODU Police seeking suspects after bookstore doors destroyed
ODU Police are seeking the community's help in identifying individuals who they say were involved in an incident that resulted in multiple door and window panels at the university's bookstore being destroyed.
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, missing kayaker recovered Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
Virginia Beach man arrested after police chase ends in NC
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A Virginia Beach man was arrested after a police chase crossed state lines on Tuesday morning. According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that a stolen car was heading to the state line with Chesapeake police following the suspect at around 9:30 a.m.
Body recovered in Sandbridge Beach identified as missing kayaker
Virginia Beach police say the body recovered in Sandbridge on Friday has been identified as the kayaker who was previously reported missing.
Virginia Beach man leads multi-city police pursuit while driving stolen public works vehicle
A man from Virginia Beach was arrested in Currituck after leading officers and deputies in a police pursuit while driving a stolen public works vehicle.
Temple Avenue closed as police investigate deadly early morning crash in Colonial Heights
Police said the early investigation has revealed a driver of a car headed east on Temple Avenue hit a person walking in the road near the intersection of Conduit Road. The victim died at the scene.
13newsnow.com
Man killed in Portsmouth shooting
Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard 15 minutes after midnight. That's next to The Luck 757 Portsmouth.
WRIC TV
Family of Highland Springs woman fatally shot in car seeks answers as homicide investigation continues
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After more than a month of investigating, Henrico police and the family of 22-year-old Zhykierra Zhane Guy, a woman who was found shot dead in a car in early August, are still looking for answers. Police in Henrico said officers responded to a shooting...
Lakeland High in Suffolk evacuated after bomb threat
There were no injuries reported after Lakeland High School in Suffolk was evacuated Wednesday afternoon just a day after a student brought a gun to the school.
WAVY News 10
Body recovered near James River Bridge
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
