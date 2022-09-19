Former Mt. Juliet police officer won't face charges in fatal interstate shooting

Read full article on original website
Robertson County woman shot at while driving on Highway 49, suspect on the run
When Cynthia Hall heard a gunshot while driving on Highway 49, she thought someone was hunting nearby. Then, she said she realized she was being hunted by another driver.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing big rig from scene of accident
They say no good deed goes unpunished. That would seem to be the case after a good samaritan pulled over to help a wreck victim in Spring Hill, only to have the wreck victim steal his semi truck loaded with concrete.
Police arrest man accused of stealing bronze dog statue in Franklin
34-year-old Marco John Filpovic was caught on camera stealing a bronze dog statue valued at nearly $3,000
Woman dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville home
First responders forced entry through a locked door. Once inside, a 73-year-old woman and her 68-year-old housemate were both found dead from gunshot wounds.
wgnsradio.com
Alleged Shoplifting Suspect at Lowe's in Murfreesboro was Reportedly Armed
UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, TN – Detectives in Murfreesboro have located a person of interest in a theft case that was opened after a shoplifting incident was reported at a local store. The theft was reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Old Fort Parkway, September 17, 2022. According to...
Man ‘seriously injured’ in North Nashville home invasion
An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured during a home invasion in North Nashville late Tuesday night.
WSMV
SHERIFF: $2,500, 2 pounds of drugs, guns recovered in Williamson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After working undercover for three months, officers with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered two pounds of marijuana, an ounce of fentanyl, two guns and $2500 from a home on Tuesday morning. An official with WCSO said a search warrant carried at the home Tuesday...
Dad arrested after pointing gun at daughter’s boyfriend in front of sandwich shop
A Nashville man is facing felony charges after police say he pointed a gun at his daughter’s boyfriend earlier this month.
Man arrested for allegedly groping in Lebanon Walmart
A registered sex offender was arrested Sunday night for allegedly groping multiple people, including children, in a Lebanon Walmart over the weekend.
Kitten dies after being thrown into firepit; Portland police investigating
Police are investigating the report of a kitten that was thrown into a firepit and later died. The animal rescue group that tried to save him says they are seeing a troubling trend.
Jail expansion set to double inmate capacity in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The $42 million expansion is nearly complete at the Wilson County Jail, with the sheriff saying this couldn’t come soon enough as growth in the area continues to be a double-edged sword. Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan tells News 2 the plan is to transfer inmates to the new facility […]
WSMV
Wendy’s manager helps woman escape violent boyfriend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A manager at a Wendy’s in Nashville is credited with saving a woman and her baby from a domestic situation involving her boyfriend in early September. According to the arrest affdavit for 35-year-old Esteban Fabela, officers were called to the Wendy’s location on the corner...
WTVF
Four suspects arrested for home burglary, $200K worth of jewelry and cash taken
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four men were arrested Thursday for a burglary in Forest Hills where more than $200,000 worth of jewelry and cash were reportedly stolen. The Brentwood Police Department and Metro Nashville Police Department's Violent Crimes Division were working a joint investigation into the theft prior to the arrests.
Another arrest after Nashville school threat
Metro Police said another 14-year-old is facing charges connected to an alleged school threat.
Metro Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
Metro Police are searching for the driver involved in an overnight hit-and-run crash that left a 62-year-old woman dead in South Nashville.
WSMV
Germantown apartment complex sees over 50 car break-ins overnight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A slew of Germantown car break-ins has people on edge. People in one of the apartment complexes said more than 50 cars were broken into in their building alone. Monday morning, Metro Nashville Police officers met with dozens of people living at The Griff Apartments. Many...
Motorcycle crash closes portion of Lebanon Pike
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle closed a portion of Lebanon Pike early Wednesday morning near Donelson.
WDEF
Jury convicts members of Mongols Motorcycle Club in Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A federal jury has convicted six members of a biker gang with a racketeering conspiracy in Clarksville. The charges involves murder, kidnapping, drugs, extortion, witness tampering and money laundering. They were members of the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club. The trial took three...
Owner of Smyrna BBQ restaurant charged with money laundering
The Tennessee Department of Revenue reported 66-year-old Scharneitha Britton, owner of Kinfolks BBQ, was arrested by special agents on Monday.
