Video Games

'Grand Theft Auto' leaks emerge online after publisher hit by 'network intrusion'

By Catherine Thorbecke, CNN Business
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
PC Magazine

GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks

UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
VIDEO GAMES
The Massive GTA 6 Leak Has Fans Losing Their Minds

To say that fans have been waiting a long time for "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be an understatement. Although "GTA 5" continues to rake in sales and "GTA Online" has been a smash success thanks to numerous content updates, longtime fans of Rockstar Games' beloved crime series have been keeping their eyes out for something new for years now. Every couple of months, it seems like "GTA" fans have been reaching for any signs of a new game, coming up with different theories about what the new game could entail. Now, thanks to a massive leak of footage from the nest game in the series, it's clear that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is closer than ever before.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Rockstar confirms gigantic 'Grand Theft Auto VI' leak

That purported Grand Theft Auto VI leak appears to be real. Rockstar Games has confirmed the authenticity of the leak in a tweet, noting that a hacker stole confidential data including "early development footage" of the next Grand Theft Auto title. The firm didn't foresee any long-term damage to development or live services like GTA Online, but was "extremely disappointed" that details of the future game were shared in this manner,
VIDEO GAMES
Loudwire

Hackers Steal Early Development Footage of New ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Video Game

Grand Theft Auto continues to be one of the most successful gaming franchises, but gamers got an unexpected look at some of the elements for the next iteration of the game when a leak uncovered 90 videos of clips from the game, along with the debug code and interfaces to help verify that the images were legit. Now Rockstar Games, the company behind Grand Theft Auto, have commented on the leak.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Update: Rockstar Games Issues Statement on 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Leak

UPDATE: Following the leak of early Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay, Rockstar has issued an official statement on the situation, which can be seen in full below — as can the original story. We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded...
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Grand Theft Auto Hacker Gives Fans a Surprise Sneak Peek

Users and fans of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise got a shocking albeit pleasant surprise this week after hackers reportedly leaked some unreleased footage from its next iteration of the wildly popular "Grand Theft Auto" franchise. The video gaming community was rocked by the emergence online of some...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Grand Theft Auto 6 Leaks: Everything That's Happened So Far

On Sunday, September 18, a massive and unprecedented leak hit one of the most anticipated games of the decade. Dozens of video files related to Grand Theft Auto 6 began appearing on fan forum GTAForums, giving the world a first — extremely unintended — look at Rockstar’s next AAA game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist

A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Rockstar responds to the GTA 6 leaks.

In a previous article, we talked about the huge GTA 6 leak that happened on the fan-run Grand Theft Auto forums. At the time of the posting of that article, Rockstar had not yet released any official statement regarding the leak. Now, we have our statement, and we will be going through it in this article.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA 6’s Reveal Was Ruined. Now What? – Unlocked 562

Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay was leaked via a hacker. So now what? What do we think of the return to Vice City? What, if anything, will change about Rockstar's plan to show us the game on their terms. We discuss that as well as Diablo 4's upcoming endgame beta, hands-on impressions from the surprise demo of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The GTA 6 Leakers Officially Have A 5 Star Wanted Level

The video game industry was rocked by a massive leak over the weekend, as a hacker referring to themselves as teapotuberhacker suddenly dumped numerous clips from the in-development "Grand Theft Auto 6" onto the internet. The 3gb file uploaded by the hacker showed off a number of details from "Grand Theft Auto 6," including a first look at the game's new lead character and a confirmation that the series is returning to Vice City as the location of the next chapter. And although this was an exciting moment for many fans who have waited years to get a glimpse at the new game, it was also a heartbreaking experience for Rockstar Games. The "GTA" developer broke its silence regarding the leak on Monday, confirming the legitimacy of the footage and explaining the company's profound disappointment in this turn of events. And now, it looks like the authorities may be well on their way to catching the perpetrator of the hacks.
