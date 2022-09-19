Local woman facing DUI charges after driving erratically with child in car

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A woman who has helped hundreds of people in the recovery community is facing serious charges of DUI and child endangerment.

Chartiers Township police arrested Michelle Africa Wednesday evening. According to the criminal complaint, they received several 911 calls about a woman driving erratically, who had hit a mailbox and kept going. One of the calls said it appeared like a young girl was trying to get out of the car.

Investigators say that young girl also called 911, saying she was afraid and trying to get out of the car. The girl told police Africa stopped her from exiting the vehicle by pulling her hair and scratching her arm.

Police stopped Africa’s car in an alley, saying she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The officer said she was unsteady on her feet and smelled like alcohol.

Africa is a case worker at the Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission, where she has helped hundreds of recovering addicts. She has spoken out in the past to Channel 11 about her passion for helping people in the recovery community. We reached out to the executive director who said she cannot comment on a personnel issue. But a colleague of Africa’s said, “I hope the inspiration Michelle gave to others, not to stay in the darkness, she can give to herself. I hope she emerges from this better and wiser. I’m grateful no one was injured.”

Workers at Big Fellas bar in Canonsburg told us they gave police surveillance video that showed Africa had only 3 drinks and did not appear intoxicated when she left the building. Police say her blood alcohol levels were 2.5x the legal limit.

