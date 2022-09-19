Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
First Safe Haven Baby Box approved in Long Beach
Safe Haven Baby Boxes have been a topic in the court room since the beginning of this month and we finally have a verdict after it was put off the first time. The Long Beach Board of Aldermen this week approved an ordinance to allow a Safe Haven Baby Box. It will be the first of its kind in Mississippi. Organizer Caitlin Kelley said, “All along, I knew it would be a wonderful city for this to be in. To watch a city council come together the way they came together unanimously voted, saw a need, saw a mission that they could stand behind. To stand behind one of our countries most vulnerable population was amazing to watch. I think they took a really bold statement forefront in the state of Mississippi to say ‘yes, we will raise awareness here. Let’s start here. Let’s move forward.’”
WLOX
Gulfport woman earns GED at 90 years old
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 90-year-old Ellouise Lewis received an honorary GED certificate during a graduation ceremony at Gulfport Care Center on Wednesday. “I never did get a chance to graduate until this day,” she told WLOX. Lewis dropped out of school in the 10th grade. Looking back on her...
wxxv25.com
Downstage Production Theatre receives MAC Grant
Downstage Production Theatre in Gulfport received a new grant to help produce their 2022 fall show. The theatre announced on Facebook Monday they received a $3,600 grant from the Mississippi Commission and National Endowment for the Arts. The money from the grant will primarily go towards funding the theatre’s 2022...
wxxv25.com
Opening Day for the ninth annual Hancock County Fair
It’s opening day for the Hancock County Fair in the Kiln. Bring the entire family out for the ninth annual Hancock County Fair as opening day kicked off. The fair came to life with live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, a barn full of farm animals, rodeos, carnival rides, and much more.
WLOX
Old Green Thumb Nursery getting brought down by the city
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After many years of neglect and two fires, the abandoned Green Thumb Nursery is finally coming down. “This has come down to an issue of safety,” said Gulfport Communications Manager Jase Payne. “We’ve had multiple reports of vandalism out here. We have businesses around this area that has to pass this everyday, their customers have to pass this everyday, residents have to pass this everyday, and so we’re very happy to see this getting cleaned up. We’re happy that people in the businesses are happy about this, and we’re looking forward to see what we can do about this property in the future.”
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Shuckers and American Cancer Society team up for Hope at Bat campaign
Batter up! Except this bat raises money for cancer research. The Biloxi Shuckers are teaming up with the American Cancer Society for the Hope at Bat Campaign. This autographed bat auction raises funds and awareness in support of cancer research. The first bat auctioned off raised more than $500 with...
wxxv25.com
Attendees of St. Baldrick’s ‘Rock the Bald’ event donate/shave hair for a good cause
People ‘rocked the bald’ at Bayou View Park in Gulfport during the inaugural St. Baldrick’s event. Attendees lined up Saturday to get their heads shaved for a good cause. ‘Rock the Bald’ raises money for childhood cancer research. It hopes to find a chemo treatment...
WLOX
‘We’re running out of space’: Shelters, officers seeing growing number of stray and abandoned pets
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Animal shelters across South Mississippi are facing over crowding. Animal control officers are experiencing issues of animal population numbers first hand. “Summertime we really stay busy picking up animals. On Mondays, we have a lot of calls come in. Right now, I have several animals in...
WLOX
Salon owner says downtown Gulfport parking limits are hurting her business
Plans for Popp’s Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight. Anyone who travels along D’Iberville Boulevard near Popp’s Ferry has been dodging construction cones for years. However, D’Iberville leaders said it will be worth the trouble. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. 90-year-old Ellouise Lewis...
WLOX
Animal control officers see increase of strays across South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Animal shelters across South Mississippi are facing overcrowding; it’s a story we have reported throughout the summer. Animal control officers are experiencing issues with animal population numbers firsthand. “Summertime we really stay busy picking up animals. On Mondays, we have a lot of calls come...
WLOX
Thieves target Southern Memorial Cemetery
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several families were shocked to visit Southern Memorial Cemetery and realize their loved ones’ graves had been vandalized. Over the past several months, thieves have been targeting cemeteries. This time Southern Memorial Cemetery was on their list. After learning about vases missing from graves through...
wxxv25.com
Honoring the life of Tony Trapani
Tony Trapani, the owner of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis, died Monday. The family made the announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page last night. Since the announcement of Tony’s death, restaurant customers, family, and friends have poured their love on the Trapani family. The restaurant is...
wxxv25.com
Governor Reeves announces mobile enforcement results
Governor Tate Reeves came down to Gulfport to announce the results of the mobile enforcement team deployment that took place on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. Since the mobile enforcement team arrived along the Coast, it netted 170 arrests and resulted in 152 felony charges and 111 misdemeanor charges. Of those...
Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location re-opening after roach infestation shut down
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location is officially back open as of Tuesday, Sept. 20 following a re-inspection after a July shut down due to a roach infestation. Mark Bryant, public information officer for the Mobile County Health Department, confirmed to WKRG on Tuesday the bakery was “re-inspected,” on […]
wxxv25.com
City of Ocean Springs hiring first responders
The City of Ocean Springs is hiring police officers and firefighters. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf stopped by the Ocean Springs Fire Department and spoke with firefighters about what being a first responder means to them. Ocean Springs Firefighter Adam Johnson said, “I’ve worked for Ocean Springs Fire for four...
wxxv25.com
Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula designated as ‘baby friendly’
Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula joins the list of hospitals on the Coast that have been designated as ‘baby friendly.’. The Pascagoula hospital just achieved the status after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby Friendly USA. It means Singing River is adhering to the highest standards of care...
wxxv25.com
Kyleigh Ward returns to Crossroads Academy after battling heart failure
We have been following the story of Kyleigh Ward for a while now and today we have a sweet update on her journey. After bouncing back and forth between states along the South, Kyleigh is officially back along the Coast as she began her first day of second grade in person at Crossroads Academy in Gulfport.
WLOX
New Pascagoula cannabis facility receives city’s green light
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new cannabis facility in Pascagoula now has the green light from city leaders to begin growing medical marijuana. The city council voted Tuesday evening to approve a variance and special use permit for Kind Life Companies to operate a cannabis cultivation facility near the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
Father finds video of Baker High School student hurling slurs at son, says school never reached out to him
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A father in Mobile is looking for answers after his son was seen in a viral Facebook video getting racially targeted by another student at Baker High School. Brandon Baker is the father of the child seen in the viral video. He said he and his son first found out about […]
wxxv25.com
Shaggy’s Restaurant in Gulfport takes home Golden Chef Award
Shaggy’s Restaurant in Gulfport took home the Golden Chef Award during the 38th annual Chefs of the Coast event. For those who don’t know, the Chefs of the Coast gala is an event where guests are able to try a variety of dishes from restaurants all across the Coast.
