Safe Haven Baby Boxes have been a topic in the court room since the beginning of this month and we finally have a verdict after it was put off the first time. The Long Beach Board of Aldermen this week approved an ordinance to allow a Safe Haven Baby Box. It will be the first of its kind in Mississippi. Organizer Caitlin Kelley said, “All along, I knew it would be a wonderful city for this to be in. To watch a city council come together the way they came together unanimously voted, saw a need, saw a mission that they could stand behind. To stand behind one of our countries most vulnerable population was amazing to watch. I think they took a really bold statement forefront in the state of Mississippi to say ‘yes, we will raise awareness here. Let’s start here. Let’s move forward.’”

LONG BEACH, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO