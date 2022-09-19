ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

First Safe Haven Baby Box approved in Long Beach

Safe Haven Baby Boxes have been a topic in the court room since the beginning of this month and we finally have a verdict after it was put off the first time. The Long Beach Board of Aldermen this week approved an ordinance to allow a Safe Haven Baby Box. It will be the first of its kind in Mississippi. Organizer Caitlin Kelley said, “All along, I knew it would be a wonderful city for this to be in. To watch a city council come together the way they came together unanimously voted, saw a need, saw a mission that they could stand behind. To stand behind one of our countries most vulnerable population was amazing to watch. I think they took a really bold statement forefront in the state of Mississippi to say ‘yes, we will raise awareness here. Let’s start here. Let’s move forward.’”
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Gulfport woman earns GED at 90 years old

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 90-year-old Ellouise Lewis received an honorary GED certificate during a graduation ceremony at Gulfport Care Center on Wednesday. “I never did get a chance to graduate until this day,” she told WLOX. Lewis dropped out of school in the 10th grade. Looking back on her...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Downstage Production Theatre receives MAC Grant

Downstage Production Theatre in Gulfport received a new grant to help produce their 2022 fall show. The theatre announced on Facebook Monday they received a $3,600 grant from the Mississippi Commission and National Endowment for the Arts. The money from the grant will primarily go towards funding the theatre’s 2022...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Opening Day for the ninth annual Hancock County Fair

It’s opening day for the Hancock County Fair in the Kiln. Bring the entire family out for the ninth annual Hancock County Fair as opening day kicked off. The fair came to life with live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, a barn full of farm animals, rodeos, carnival rides, and much more.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Gulfport, MS
WLOX

Old Green Thumb Nursery getting brought down by the city

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After many years of neglect and two fires, the abandoned Green Thumb Nursery is finally coming down. “This has come down to an issue of safety,” said Gulfport Communications Manager Jase Payne. “We’ve had multiple reports of vandalism out here. We have businesses around this area that has to pass this everyday, their customers have to pass this everyday, residents have to pass this everyday, and so we’re very happy to see this getting cleaned up. We’re happy that people in the businesses are happy about this, and we’re looking forward to see what we can do about this property in the future.”
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Salon owner says downtown Gulfport parking limits are hurting her business

Plans for Popp’s Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight. Anyone who travels along D’Iberville Boulevard near Popp’s Ferry has been dodging construction cones for years. However, D’Iberville leaders said it will be worth the trouble. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. 90-year-old Ellouise Lewis...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Animal control officers see increase of strays across South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Animal shelters across South Mississippi are facing overcrowding; it’s a story we have reported throughout the summer. Animal control officers are experiencing issues with animal population numbers firsthand. “Summertime we really stay busy picking up animals. On Mondays, we have a lot of calls come...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Thieves target Southern Memorial Cemetery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several families were shocked to visit Southern Memorial Cemetery and realize their loved ones’ graves had been vandalized. Over the past several months, thieves have been targeting cemeteries. This time Southern Memorial Cemetery was on their list. After learning about vases missing from graves through...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Honoring the life of Tony Trapani

Tony Trapani, the owner of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis, died Monday. The family made the announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page last night. Since the announcement of Tony’s death, restaurant customers, family, and friends have poured their love on the Trapani family. The restaurant is...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Governor Reeves announces mobile enforcement results

Governor Tate Reeves came down to Gulfport to announce the results of the mobile enforcement team deployment that took place on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. Since the mobile enforcement team arrived along the Coast, it netted 170 arrests and resulted in 152 felony charges and 111 misdemeanor charges. Of those...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

City of Ocean Springs hiring first responders

The City of Ocean Springs is hiring police officers and firefighters. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf stopped by the Ocean Springs Fire Department and spoke with firefighters about what being a first responder means to them. Ocean Springs Firefighter Adam Johnson said, “I’ve worked for Ocean Springs Fire for four...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula designated as ‘baby friendly’

Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula joins the list of hospitals on the Coast that have been designated as ‘baby friendly.’. The Pascagoula hospital just achieved the status after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby Friendly USA. It means Singing River is adhering to the highest standards of care...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Kyleigh Ward returns to Crossroads Academy after battling heart failure

We have been following the story of Kyleigh Ward for a while now and today we have a sweet update on her journey. After bouncing back and forth between states along the South, Kyleigh is officially back along the Coast as she began her first day of second grade in person at Crossroads Academy in Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

New Pascagoula cannabis facility receives city’s green light

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new cannabis facility in Pascagoula now has the green light from city leaders to begin growing medical marijuana. The city council voted Tuesday evening to approve a variance and special use permit for Kind Life Companies to operate a cannabis cultivation facility near the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Shaggy’s Restaurant in Gulfport takes home Golden Chef Award

Shaggy’s Restaurant in Gulfport took home the Golden Chef Award during the 38th annual Chefs of the Coast event. For those who don’t know, the Chefs of the Coast gala is an event where guests are able to try a variety of dishes from restaurants all across the Coast.
GULFPORT, MS

