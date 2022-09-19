ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Buccaneers' Mike Evans loses appeal of 1-game suspension

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Green Bay Packers without leading receiver Mike Evans, whose appeal of a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field brawl was denied on Wednesday. The NFL disciplined the eight-time, 1,000-yard receiver for “violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules” after Evans knocked New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground, escalating a dust-up that began with Tom Brady exchanging words with the Saints star. Former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians also heard from the league, which investigated the melee resulting in the ejection of Evans and Lattimore, whom the Bucs felt should have been penalized for pass interference on the previous play. An animated Arians could be seen on the sideline complaining to officials about the non-call. The Bucs have said he watched the game from the field because the Saints did not provide a skybox for him and general manager Jason Licht.
