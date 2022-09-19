Read full article on original website
California law promises aid to LGBTQ+ military veterans discharged under ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’
Story at a glance A newly enacted California law will help LGBTQ+ military veterans discharged under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policies access benefits available to honorably discharged service members. The law establishes the Veteran’s Military Discharge Upgrade Grant program, which will help veterans correct their discharge classification. More than 13,000 service members were discharged for…
Biden admin finalizes rule to ignore immigrants’ use of SNAP, Medicaid when considering green card requests
The Biden administration on Thursday published its final rule on the forms of government assistance that legal immigrants can receive without disqualifying them from a green card — including food stamps and Medicaid. The rule, which will go into effect in December, will codify guidance put in place during...
