Former Premier League Midfielder Says Christian Eriksen Should Be Manchester United Captain
A former Premier League midfielder has stated his opinion that Christian Eriksen should be handed the Manchester United captaincy.
Manchester United FIFA 23 Full Ratings Confirmed
Manchester United’s full list of FIFA 23 ratings have been revealed in the top 1000 ratings release.
BBC
Football transfers: Pochettino, Tielemans, Pulisic, Allan, Tchouameni, Leao
Nice are hoping they can convince former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club. (ESPN) Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, says he does not regret staying at Leicester City this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports)
Matt Turner Admits Moving To Arsenal Was "Risky" But He Thinks Mikel Arteta Can Help Him Improve
Turner, 28, joined the Gunners from New England Revolution in Major League Soccer this summer.
MLS・
Antonio Conte linked with Juventus to replace Max Allegri with Tottenham boss ‘open’ to return to club despite turmoil
ANTONIO CONTE is being linked with a sensational return to Juventus. The Tottenham boss is "open" to the move if Juve sack under-pressure manager Max Allegri, according to reports in Italy. Allegri has notched just two wins in seven Serie A games this season. And the Italian giants are thought...
BBC
Hundreds of fake NUFC, Rangers and Liverpool strips seized at Newcastle Airport
More than 250 fake football strips have been seized at Newcastle Airport and a city address. Trading standards officers recovered a box of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United tops during a freight check at Newcastle Airport. The box was destined for an address in the West End of the city where...
BBC
Fabio Cannavaro: Benevento name 2006 World Cup winner as manager
World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro has taken his first managerial job in Europe with Serie B side Benevento. Cannavaro, who was captain of the victorious Italy side in 2006, retired from playing in 2011 and went into coaching in Asia. He managed clubs in China and Saudi Arabia, and spent...
Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma reveals his ambition to emulate Man City legend Yaya Toure with the Ivorian joining the club as a youth coach... and jokes that he's 'coming for the Ballon d'Or' after receiving advice from his hero
Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has revealed his ambitions to emulate Yaya Toure, in a sit-down discussion with the Manchester City legend. Bissouma joined Tottenham in June from Brighton on a £25million deal, while Toure arrived at the club one month later after he was handed a full-time role coaching for the club's academy.
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Youngest ever Premier League goalscorers with Wayne Rooney just third and Michael Owen fifth
SOME players didn't take long to make their mark in the Premier League. Arsenal teen Ethan Nwaneri made history at the weekend by becoming the youngest ever player to compete in the Prem at 15 years and 181 days. He smashed the previous record held by Harvey Elliott when he...
Yardbarker
Graeme Souness backs Harry Maguire to get back into Manchester United team
Harry Maguire started the first two games of the season before he was dropped from the starting line-up. That has not stopped him getting into the England squad and he’s got the public backing of Graeme Souness for what it’s worth…. Former Liverpool midfielder turned pundit, Souness, believes...
FOX Sports
Zurich fires coach after league, cup, Europa League losses
ZURICH (AP) — Swiss champion Zurich fired coach Franco Foda on Wednesday leaving the team without a win in the defense of its title and after losses to Arsenal and Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League. Foda, who guided Austria to the knockout stage at the European Championship last...
BBC
Charlie Adam: Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool man ends playing career
Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has announced he has retired as a player, saying: "It's not been a bad ride." The 36-year-old left Dundee this summer after two seasons during which he helped his hometown club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership. Now he says it is...
BBC
Celtic: Scottish champions post £6m profit in annual accounts
Celtic have returned to profit after making £6m during the last financial year. Chairman Ian Bankier says full stadiums after the pandemic and record player sales of £29m helped the club overcome last year's loss. Almost £40m has been invested in signings as the club recruited 14 players...
BBC
West Ham gambling sponsor fined £400,000 for marketing on kids pages
West Ham gambling sponsor Betway has been fined £400,000 by the Gambling Commission for marketing on the kids' section of the club's website. Last year, BBC Sport found the Hammers' website included a direct link to bet on a 'colouring in' page which featured a picture of a teddy bear.
Ange Postecoglou opens up on rumours he's being headhunted for a Premier League job - and jokes he had to 'get out of Scotland' after Celtic lost their first game this season
Ange Postecoglou has addressed rumours linking him to a move to the Premier League, insisting he is very happy where he is and that he is 'living the dream' as the manager of Scotting Premier League champions Celtic. The former Socceroos boss is back down under to promote the Sydney...
Yardbarker
Portuguese star set to be offered new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos is set to be offered a new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United. Ramos has been linked with a move away from Benfica in recent months after bursting onto the scene as a young striker in Portugal. At Just 21 years old, Ramos has already appeared 71 times for Benfica, scoring 22 goals.
SB Nation
Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL
Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
Yardbarker
Brandon Williams On Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Massive Influence' At Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 after a spell of 12 years away from the club. The superstar won fans' player of the season and the club's top goalscorer award in his first campaign back but did also face lots of criticism from pundits and supporters alike.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea interested in Rafael Leao as he eyes AC Milan pay rise
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Leao seeks contract renewal...
