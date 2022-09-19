Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Wegmans discontinues popular self-checkout app, cites losses
Wegmans discontinued its popular self-checkout app that allowed customers to scan and bag items while they shop. The grocery store chain cited "losses" as the reason for discontinuing the SCAN app, but did not provide further details. "SCAN users have told us they love the app and convenience it offers,"...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Stores in 21 States and Puerto Rico
As it makes moves to reduce expenses and shore up its balance sheet, struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced 56 slated store closings. They represent more than a third of the 150 the company plans to close as part of its restructuring plans. Bed Bath & Beyond...
Happy Joe's Files For Bankruptcy
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0