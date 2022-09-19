ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Wegmans discontinues popular self-checkout app, cites losses

Wegmans discontinued its popular self-checkout app that allowed customers to scan and bag items while they shop. The grocery store chain cited "losses" as the reason for discontinuing the SCAN app, but did not provide further details. "SCAN users have told us they love the app and convenience it offers,"...
MARYLAND STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Happy Joe's Files For Bankruptcy

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy