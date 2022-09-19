Read full article on original website
Pullman contractor fined for illegally filling well with debris
PULLMAN, Wash. – A Pullman contractor is facing penalties for illegally altering and filling a homeowner’s well with debris from a razed house. The Washington Department of Ecology fined KACI Construction and its owner, Kirby Dailey, $10,000 for improperly decommissioning the well and doing so without a license.
17-Year-Old Air Lifted to Spokane Following Head-on Collision on Endicott Road Wednesday Morning
ENDICOTT, WA - On the morning of Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Whitman County deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax, Endicott and Lacrosse Fire Departments were dispatched to the report of a head-on collision on Endicott Rd, approximately one mile east of Endicott, WA. According to a release from the...
No Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston Sunday Afternoon
CLARKSTON - On Sunday, September 18, 2022 just before 12:30 p.m., multiple units responded to a two-car rollover accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston. According to a report from the City of Clarkston Fire Department, one vehicle was traveling westbound on Bridge Street when it was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on 9th Street. The vehicle that was struck rolled on its side following impact. The Clarkston Fire Department stated the male driver of the struck vehicle was wearing his seatbelt, but was trapped inside. Once fire personnel arrived on scene, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle.
Coho Salmon Fishing Allowed On The Snake River In Washington For The First Time In Years
For the first time in years there is a Coho salmon fishing season on the Lower Snake River in Washington. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has opened a season for silvers from near Clarkston up to the Oregon state line. Up to two adult Coho can be kept every day. There is no daily limit on jacks. The silver season on the Snake from below Clarkston to the Idaho state line runs through October. The season on the Snake for Coho between the Clearwater River upriver to Oregon runs for the rest of the year.
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms
COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man
LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
Colfax PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Subjects From Theft Investigation At Rosauers
The Colfax Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two people from a theft investigation at Rosauers. The shoplifting occurred on Tuesday at the grocery store in Colfax. Anyone with information about the pair is asked to contact the CPD at 509-397-4615.
