For the first time in years there is a Coho salmon fishing season on the Lower Snake River in Washington. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has opened a season for silvers from near Clarkston up to the Oregon state line. Up to two adult Coho can be kept every day. There is no daily limit on jacks. The silver season on the Snake from below Clarkston to the Idaho state line runs through October. The season on the Snake for Coho between the Clearwater River upriver to Oregon runs for the rest of the year.

CLARKSTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO