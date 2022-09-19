Read full article on original website
Mystery as LSU senior found shot dead in her car in Baton Rouge: Vehicle riddled with bullets as police say they're still looking for a suspect and a motive
A Louisiana State University senior was found shot dead in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge on Friday. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found inside her car around 2.30am on Friday on Government Street near railroad tracks. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it. Rice had reportedly...
Louisiana teen grabs the attention of Hungry Jack with impromptu photo
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A high school football player in Lake Charles has gone viral after posing a bottle of syrup on Instagram. It started when the Barbe High School football team got together for pictures recently. Ian Evans noticed a teammate brought some syrup to the photo shoot. A lot of it.
An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning
In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
Karr takes top spot in the LSWA Class 5A football poll; E.D. White is No. 1 in 4A
A loss by Zachary last week allowed undefeated Karr to move into the top spot in Class 5A in the LSWA statewide football poll heading into the fourth week of Louisiana football action. St. Augustine (3-0) joined the 5A poll and leaped over undefeated Byrd to No. 8 in the poll. North DeSoto...
Hundreds remember slain LSU student as murder case goes unsolved
The shattered father of Louisiana State University student Allison "Allie" Rice saw her "beautiful face" for the last time Wednesday at her open-casket funeral before she was laid to rest. The private ceremony was held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville, Louisiana, five days after she was...
Nebraska offers Tulane RB commit
Tulane running back commit Arnold Barnes III has received an offer from Nebraska. “WOW !!! After a great conversation with @BryanApplewhite I’m blessed to earn a offer from The University of Nebraska,” Barnes wrote on Twitter. Barnes drew offers from Tulsa, Charlotte, Idaho, Louisiana Tech, and Navy before committing to Tulane on September 4th. Rivals rates Barnes as a three-star recruit. He is a member of the 2023 class, and he attends KIPP Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, LA. Last week, Barnes had an outstanding game rushing for 381 yards and six touchdowns. Currently, Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class does not include a running back. WOW !!! After a great conversation with @BryanApplewhite I’m blessed to earn a offer from The University of Nebraska🔴⚪️ @HuskerFBNation @samspiegs @JeritRoser @Rivals @RivalsNick @SWiltfong247 @GeauxPrepsLA @JeremyO_Johnson @GHamilton_On3 @VincentGuinta pic.twitter.com/aBKAIpCoHB — “DUDA”✞ ARNOLD BARNES III (@Duda_gocrazy) September 21, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Report states Nebraska has 'wish list' for head coach
Basile Game of the Week Preview
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coming off of a close week three loss 13-7 against Sacred Heart, Basile Head Coach Kevin Bertrand thinks that defeat will help his team learn. This week his team hosts a Elton team that hadn’t won a game in two and a half years. This year is different though as the Indians are (3-0) on the season so far this year. For Basile and Coach Bertrand, that means this game will present some new problems as he stated, “they’re an improved team, coach does a great job over there of getting his guys ready, we’ve seen them for a long time now, it’s a real close school to ours, we’re only a few minutes down the road from each other...we’re going to have to make sure we’re in the right place and not give them a chance to get going, only because once they get going they do a good job, so we have to make sure defensively we’re in the right spots and doing the right things and when we get a chance we have to tackle.”
