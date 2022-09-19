Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coming off of a close week three loss 13-7 against Sacred Heart, Basile Head Coach Kevin Bertrand thinks that defeat will help his team learn. This week his team hosts a Elton team that hadn’t won a game in two and a half years. This year is different though as the Indians are (3-0) on the season so far this year. For Basile and Coach Bertrand, that means this game will present some new problems as he stated, “they’re an improved team, coach does a great job over there of getting his guys ready, we’ve seen them for a long time now, it’s a real close school to ours, we’re only a few minutes down the road from each other...we’re going to have to make sure we’re in the right place and not give them a chance to get going, only because once they get going they do a good job, so we have to make sure defensively we’re in the right spots and doing the right things and when we get a chance we have to tackle.”

BASILE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO