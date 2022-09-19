Read full article on original website
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
Jill Biden-chaired education meeting erupts into laughter as president walks in: ‘Whatever she says, I agree with’
President Joe Biden couldn’t help but surprise guests at a White House meeting hosted by first lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday.Mr Biden popped in near the end of the meeting as US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, seated next to Dr Biden, was addressing attendees.Interrupting Mr Walsh, Mr Biden indicated to his wife and quipped: “Whatever she’s saying, I agree with”.The remarks elicited a laugh from those present, and came as Mr Walsh was expressing this thanks for the “partnership” of everyone in the room. National experts had gathered to address the nation’s teacher shortage.Dr Biden then motioned at...
Jill Biden says she and President Biden have 'not yet' discussed a possible reelection run
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Heckler repeatedly yells ‘Let’s go Brandon’ as Biden denounces political violence in primetime address
A heckler repeatedly yelled “Let’s go Brandon” as Joe Biden denounced MAGA Republicans and threats of political violence in his primetime address.The phrase has become a Republican code for insulting the president and was shouted repeatedly as Mr Biden gave a speech on protecting democracy from Philadelphia on Thursday.Mr Biden even joked about the heckler using a “bullhorn” and defended their right to voice their opinion.“They are entitled to be outrageous, this is a democracy,” he said. “Good manners is not something they have ever suffered from.”The heckling could be clearly heard on the live television feed of the...
Ex-White House economic advisor claims Biden admin ‘oversold how fiscally responsible they are’
After one former U.S. Treasury Secretary sounded alarms over Americans seeing soaring unemployment rates this month, an economist is joining the calls that the economy is "not looking good" under the Biden administration. "Inflating away the debt is just a tax right on the population," former White House Council of...
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
After Biden announces end to pandemic, Fauci explains 'what he really meant'
President Biden caused waves when he declared in a "60 Minutes" interview that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over," and his chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci joined those who sought to walk back that statement. On Monday, Fauci aimed to qualify the president's optimistic remark, acknowledging that while the worst...
Joe Biden says the COVID-19 pandemic is over. This is what the data tells us
While cases have decreased dramatically, there are still thousands of cases being reported across the world, and hundreds of people are still dying from it every day in the United States.
White House slammed for backtracking after Biden declares pandemic 'over': 'An absolutely obvious truth'
Critics slammed White House's mixed messaging after officials were forced to backpedal President Biden's statement declaring the COVID pandemic "over." Erica Kious, the former owner of the salon visited by Nancy Pelosi during the height of the pandemic, joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday alongside research scientist Dr. Houman Hemmati and New Jersey mother Anna Da Silva to discuss the clarification following his remarks over the weekend.
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
WATCH LIVE: President Biden to address U.N. General Assembly
President Biden delivers remarks before the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly
Why Biden’s ‘end of pandemic’ statement is not a big deal
President Biden announced that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Medical experts responded with evidence that this is not the case. Even the White House later announced that nothing has changed about the pandemic and that all precautions necessary to suppress the spread of the virus and its impact on the population remain intact and appropriate.
Biden declares COVID pandemic over, but administration's actions say otherwise
President Joe Biden declared the coronavirus pandemic "over" in a surprising remark during a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday, citing a return to normalcy with large events and the lack of masking at an auto show in Detroit.
President Biden Gives Crypto a Bitter Taste of What Lies Ahead
The crypto industry had been asking for the menu. But based on the appetizer, it's not sure it's going to like the main course. The White House has just published its first-ever comprehensive framework to regulate the young financial services industry, the hallmark of which is eliminating both middlemen and control of centralized entities.
Osterholm says Biden's claim the 'pandemic is over' was premature
Health officials like infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm are not in agreement with President Joe Biden’s declaration of the pandemic being over.
President Biden: "The pandemic is over" | 60 Minutes
“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” President Biden tells 60 Minutes in an interview in Detroit. cbsn.ws/3DDT4D9.
King Charles III can ‘learn’ from Biden’s ‘example,’ claims Washington Post columnist
Washington Post columnist James Hohmann claimed Friday that the United Kingdom’s newly crowned King Charles III could learn from President Biden’s "example" of leadership. While comparing the two men, the column argued both "see themselves as a bulwark against forces trying to overthrow everything they stand for" and "each grapples with unfavorable comparisons to his predecessor."
Justice department cleared to review records taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago – live
Judges overturn ruling that temporarily blocked investigators from the material, making clear Trump remains in legal peril
