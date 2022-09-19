Read full article on original website
z951.com
UVA PD offering $2,000 for information leading to arrest in hate crime
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – The University of Virginia Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for hanging a noose around the neck of the school’s Homer statue on September 7, 2022. Images of a man taken from security...
fredericksburg.today
City Police charge suspect with crimes at Motts Run
On Tuesday, the Fredericksburg Police Department arrested David Hunt, 31, of Spotsylvania County, on several charges, including breaking and entering at Motts Run Reservoir Recreation Area. On July 7th, the Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation, and Community Events Director reported several instances where cash was missing from the safe at Motts Run....
cbs19news
Man arrested after two police chases in stolen vehicles
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Waynesboro is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement officers on a chase through several jurisdictions. According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a speeding Ford Explorer on East Side Highway around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
cbs19news
Sheriff's office asks for help to find man in connection with road rage incident
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a person wanted for attempted murder. According to a release, a road rage incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sept. 5 in the area of Mountain Road and Overhill Lake Road. Officials report...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police looking for suspect in a fatal hit and run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a hit and run that ended in a fatality early Tuesday morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at 12:30 on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say, Concord, Virginia’s...
cbs19news
Virginia State Police investigating school bus crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia State Police have confirmed that the Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on northbound Interstate 81 in North Rockingham County Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits.
WSLS
Man charged with Lynchburg murder, police chase granted bond
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man arrested with murder has been granted bond, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lynchburg. Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis.
Charlottesville Police investigating homicide
Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a suspected shooting homicide that occurred near Market Street Park.
Driver arrested for attempted murder after Hanover road rage
Christopher Nicholas Chivily is believed to be driving a green 2003 Chevy Silverado with Virginia tags TZG-8575.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police make 94 traffic stops, write 112 tickets on Seminole Trail on Tuesday
The Albemarle County Police Department conducted a driving enforcement initiative with a focus on speeding and distracted driving on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Seminole Trail. It was a busy day: ACPD officers conducted 94 traffic stops and issued 112 summonses in the 12-hour period. “Our department...
WSLS
VSP: 26-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. A 26-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Route 460 in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities were called to the scene of the crash at about 12:30 a.m. for a report of the crash. Virginia State Police have identified...
wina.com
CPD investigating Saturday murder, and Sunday shots fired
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating shots fired early Sunday morning in the vicinity of 9th Street NW… and a homicide early Saturday morning in the 300 block of 3rd Street NE. Police are releasing no information on the murder… not even how it was conducted… other than to ask anyone who knows anything to call Crime Stopper at 977-4000.
cbs19news
City says communication is key when it comes to hoax calls
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville schools, students and parents have been through a lot after two lockdowns in two days. Two area schools received hoax active shooter calls, and similar hoax calls are happening nationwide. The Charlottesville Police Department responded to both calls, the first occurring on Monday at...
1061thecorner.com
UVa describes docs found near Homer incident, explains two unrelated incidents
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia, in response to frustrations presented, have released a little bit of information about documents recovered near the scene of where a noose was hung around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn. A UVa release says University Police, along with the FBI, has not released information about these documents because they… one… don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, and two… they’re unsure of “relevance and relationship” between them and placing of the noose.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: Authorities lead search for man last seen on Sept. 9
The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen...
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
WSLS
Jury finds former Virginia Military Institute Cadet guilty on one count of assault, battery
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A former Virginia Military Institute Cadet’s has been found guilty of assault and battery by a twelve-person jury in Rockbridge County on Wednesday. Jacob Littlefield was on trial for assault and strangulation that investigators said happened last year in the Barracks at VMI. The...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating homicide near 3rd St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of 3rd Street NE. CPD says the homicide happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, September 17. The department has yet to release any other details in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding is asked to call...
cbs19news
Escaped inmate remains on the loose
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports an escaped inmate is still on the loose. According to a release, several buildings were searched in Highland County on Tuesday. A roadblock was also put in place on Route 250 at the Augusta/Highland county line. Shaun...
WHSV
School bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VDOT, the school...
