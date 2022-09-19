ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 3

fredericksburg.today

City Police charge suspect with crimes at Motts Run

On Tuesday, the Fredericksburg Police Department arrested David Hunt, 31, of Spotsylvania County, on several charges, including breaking and entering at Motts Run Reservoir Recreation Area. On July 7th, the Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation, and Community Events Director reported several instances where cash was missing from the safe at Motts Run....
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

Man arrested after two police chases in stolen vehicles

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Waynesboro is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement officers on a chase through several jurisdictions. According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a speeding Ford Explorer on East Side Highway around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WAYNESBORO, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
cbs19news

Virginia State Police investigating school bus crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia State Police have confirmed that the Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on northbound Interstate 81 in North Rockingham County Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man charged with Lynchburg murder, police chase granted bond

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man arrested with murder has been granted bond, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lynchburg. Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wina.com

CPD investigating Saturday murder, and Sunday shots fired

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating shots fired early Sunday morning in the vicinity of 9th Street NW… and a homicide early Saturday morning in the 300 block of 3rd Street NE. Police are releasing no information on the murder… not even how it was conducted… other than to ask anyone who knows anything to call Crime Stopper at 977-4000.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
cbs19news

City says communication is key when it comes to hoax calls

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville schools, students and parents have been through a lot after two lockdowns in two days. Two area schools received hoax active shooter calls, and similar hoax calls are happening nationwide. The Charlottesville Police Department responded to both calls, the first occurring on Monday at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
1061thecorner.com

UVa describes docs found near Homer incident, explains two unrelated incidents

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia, in response to frustrations presented, have released a little bit of information about documents recovered near the scene of where a noose was hung around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn. A UVa release says University Police, along with the FBI, has not released information about these documents because they… one… don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, and two… they’re unsure of “relevance and relationship” between them and placing of the noose.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: Authorities lead search for man last seen on Sept. 9

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating homicide near 3rd St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of 3rd Street NE. CPD says the homicide happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, September 17. The department has yet to release any other details in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding is asked to call...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Escaped inmate remains on the loose

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports an escaped inmate is still on the loose. According to a release, several buildings were searched in Highland County on Tuesday. A roadblock was also put in place on Route 250 at the Augusta/Highland county line. Shaun...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

School bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VDOT, the school...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

