For Future Authors and Playwrights: Middle and High School Students Are Encouraged to Enter CVRep’s Annual Writing Competition

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- When students are given the opportunity to learn something they can apply in real life, they are more engaged in school and perform better academically 1. This is one reason why Learn4Life, a network of 85+ public high schools, integrates Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) partnerships into its learning model. This allows students to prepare for jobs by developing professional skills, land paid internships and earn high school credits while achieving industry-recognized certificate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005417/en/ Learn4Life student Aaliyah M. speaks to the public as a brand ambassador in a paid internship with WIOA program partner Access, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO