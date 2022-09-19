For Future Authors and Playwrights: Middle and High School Students Are Encouraged to Enter CVRep’s Annual Writing Competition

Read full article on original website
When students are given the opportunity to learn something they can apply in real life, they are more engaged in school and perform better academically 1. This is one reason why Learn4Life, a network of 85+ public high schools, integrates Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) partnerships into its learning model. This allows students to prepare for jobs by developing professional skills, land paid internships and earn high school credits while achieving industry-recognized certificate.
BIG shout-out to The Rotary Club of Space Center for their support of RCC
RCC - Robotics, Coding, and Computational. CCEF wants to give a BIG shout-out to The Rotary Club of Space Center for their support of RCC - Robotics, Coding, and Computational Thinking.
