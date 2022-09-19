ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FYI: Amazon Has a Section Packed with Cozy Handmade Home Decor, and Prices Start at $10

Nothing says fall like Mason jar lights and candles that smells like apple cider donuts You might not realize it, but if you've been searching for handmade items to add to your home, Amazon (like always!) has you covered.  The Amazon Handmade section features thousands of lovely, intricate items in categories ranging from wedding favors to children's games. And then there's all of Amazon's Handmade Home Decor, which includes luxurious candles, soft blankets, and so much more. There are tons of goods here in a wide range of both...
How to Hang Bathroom Towels So They Always Look Nice

Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
Wayfair’s Huge Surplus Sale Includes Black Friday-Worthy Deals on Furniture, Appliances, Décor and More

Wayfair's Surplus sale is here, and now is the perfect time to stock up on some of the home store's best-selling furniture, appliances, décor, and more. With so many stylish items for every kind of room, the Surplus sale is definitely worth shopping for to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, or outdoor furniture, thousands of Black Friday-Worthy steals are on sale for up to 50% off.
Bobby Berk’s New (& Affordable!) Home Collection at QVC Is Here to Give Your Home a Stylish Upgrade

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s (almost) officially fall. That means it’s time to swap out our summer decor for things more seasonal. Now is the best time to snag some new home decor because Bobby Berk just launched a new home collection at QVC. The new collection offers bedding, headboards, baskets, and storage solutions to help you upgrade your dwelling. Each item gives your space a “stylish, youthful spirit.”
Wayfair Surplus Sale 2022: Score the Best Up to 60% Off Deals

We’ve all heard about (and likely experienced first-hand) COVID-related supply chain delays that have plagued the furniture industry for over two years. Well, there's finally a bright side to it. It was reported earlier this year that Walmart had excessive inventory because once the brand’s stock finally started to...
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!

See how style-savvy celebs transformed their passion into successful side hustles Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens x Walmart The Fixer to Fabulous couple is expanding their outdoor furniture collection with Better Homes & Gardens to include a fresh set of indoor furniture and home decor! The Walmart-exclusive line features affordable pieces that reflect the duo's "perfectly imperfect" style, according to the collection's release, just in time for the fall season. (BHG is published by PEOPLE's...
Brooklinen just launched its first home fragrance collection

Brooklinen has just announced a new line of home fragrances in scents that complement the restful tones of the brand’s linens and loungewear. It’s the brand’s first-ever home fragrance collection after the launch of candles in 2016, and it includes a ton of options for making your space smell great.
Diptyque’s beauty advent calendar is stocked with divine fragrances and scented candles

Like it or not, advent calendar season is well and truly upon us – and if you’re here thinking that it seems to happen earlier every year, then you’re far from alone. Usually, around this time of year, we’re just being teased by brands that are sharing their launch dates and encouraging us to sign up for waiting lists – but this year, it’s all changed. Now, despite the fact it’s only September, there’s a few calendars that are already available to buy – and have been for a couple of weeks. From The Body Shop to Look Fantastic, it...
