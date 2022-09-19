Like it or not, advent calendar season is well and truly upon us – and if you’re here thinking that it seems to happen earlier every year, then you’re far from alone. Usually, around this time of year, we’re just being teased by brands that are sharing their launch dates and encouraging us to sign up for waiting lists – but this year, it’s all changed. Now, despite the fact it’s only September, there’s a few calendars that are already available to buy – and have been for a couple of weeks. From The Body Shop to Look Fantastic, it...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO