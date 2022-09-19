ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
fox13news.com

Accused teen street racer pleads not guilty in fatal DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager accused of killing another teen while he was drunk and illegally street racing another vehicle pleaded not guilty in a Tampa courtroom on Wednesday. Barely old enough to drive, Austin Lewis, 17, is facing serious felonies that could send him away for decades if convicted.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police searching for man caught burglarizing auto shop

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for an individual caught on camera breaking into an auto shop. On Sunday, Sept. 19, a man forced his way into an auto shop on 9th Street West in Bradenton and stole a variety of tools. Police are hoping someone will recognize this individual. He can be see wearing a dark Nike hoodie.
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
TAMPA, FL

