Bay News 9
Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
Family of UT student shot and killed grieving, looking for answers
TAMPA, Fla. — The investigation into the shooting death of 19-year-old Carson Senfield is still underway after he left his ride-share and tried to get into another car, according to police. Detectives learned that Carson was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to...
Teacher arrested after slapping student in the back of the head, deputies say
A teacher in Pasco County is accused of slapping a student in the back of the head on Friday, according to an affidavit.
Officers locate missing, endangered elderly St. Pete man
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an 84-year-old missing and endangered man who was last seen leaving his house in St. Petersburg Tuesday evening.
fox13news.com
Accused teen street racer pleads not guilty in fatal DUI crash
TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager accused of killing another teen while he was drunk and illegally street racing another vehicle pleaded not guilty in a Tampa courtroom on Wednesday. Barely old enough to drive, Austin Lewis, 17, is facing serious felonies that could send him away for decades if convicted.
Young girl found alone in Pinellas County reunited with parents: PCSO
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a young girl who was found alone early Thursday morning has been reunited with her parents.
Family of 21-year-old man critically injured in St. Pete attempted road rage murder clinging onto faith
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash that could've turned deadly has a family praying their loved one will survive. "He has significant injuries, by all means he should be dead by now. He is not," Shannon Turner said. She's the mother of the 21-year-old man who is in a...
Former Clearwater police sergeant sues business for $30K over 2018 shootout injury
A Clearwater Police Department Sergeant is suing a business after receiving a foot injury in a 2018 shoot out on their property.
Hillsborough Sheriff lawyers make failed attempt at qualified immunity after resting case in Andrew Joseph III trial
Qualified immunity was denied for Corporal Mark Clark before the trial, but HCSO tried again, and failed.
Florida HOA president arrested 2nd time, recorded woman since 2018, deputies say
A Florida HOA president previously arrested and accused of installing a hidden camera inside a woman’s condo bedroom was arrested a second time, according to authorities in Flagler County.
Man wanted in Bradenton, accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend
Authorities said Heaven fled the apartment complex and has not been located.
Florida drug bust seized enough fentanyl to ‘kill everyone within 18 counties’
Two men suspected of buying and selling "large quantities" of fentanyl were arrested after authorities in Clay County uncovered enough of the lethal drug to kill more than 4 million people.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police searching for man caught burglarizing auto shop
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for an individual caught on camera breaking into an auto shop. On Sunday, Sept. 19, a man forced his way into an auto shop on 9th Street West in Bradenton and stole a variety of tools. Police are hoping someone will recognize this individual. He can be see wearing a dark Nike hoodie.
St. Pete man, sister accused of trying to murder motorcyclist in road rage incident
A brother and sister from St. Petersburg were arrested on attempted murder charge after they intentionally ran over a motorcyclist Saturday morning, according to police.
St. Pete man dies after skydiving accident in Nebraska, police say
A 34-year-old St. Petersburg man died following a skydiving accident in Nebraska, according to authorities.
Child found wandering near Pinellas Taco Bell reunited with family
A child who was found wandering the streets of South Pasadena Thursday morning has been reunited with their family.
fox13news.com
Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
Two U.S. college students killed in separate weekend shooting incidents
Two college campuses are in mourning after one student from the University of Tampa and another from Louisiana State University were killed in separate shooting incidents just days after starting their new semesters. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports. Sept. 21, 2022.
Ybor City bar staff passed drugs to patrons inside shot glasses, under trays: police
Four Ybor City bartenders were arrested as part of a Tampa Police Department sting, alleging they sold drugs to bar patrons.
Man wielding knife chases McDonald’s employees in Largo, police say
A man wielding a knife chased McDonald's employees in Largo, police said.
