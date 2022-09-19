Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
10 Stocks With Heavy Call Option Flow
Here Are the top 10 stocks on Fintel’s Option Flow Leaderboard. Many investors ignore options because they can be confusing, and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders looking for opportunities often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Ray...
ValueWalk
Has AMD Stock Stock Fallen Too Far?
AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has declined for the past year, on fears that the semiconductor market is heading for a glut, mainly as fears of a global slowdown weigh on sentiment, after this years of shortages. In addition to the potential glut, that is expected to come in 2023, AMD is...
ValueWalk
Purple Pops 39% As Coliseum Capital Comes Courting With $4.35/Share Takeover Offer
Analysts say Purple’s better suited to operate a a private company, but long time owners likely unhappy with bid. Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management LLC said Monday in a 13D filing with the US Securities & Exchange Commission that it offered $4.35 a share, or a total of $225.6 million, to buy the balance of mattress maker Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) it doesn’t already own.
ValueWalk
3 Airline Stocks Stuck In A Holding Pattern
Southwest’s revenues are getting better thanks to pent-up travel demand. American Airlines regional subsidiaries announced a 50% pay hike for pilots. Delta Air Lines, Inc. returned to profitability in the June quarter. Have you ever been stuck on the runway while a mechanical issue is resolved (and the snack...
RELATED PEOPLE
ValueWalk
Will Almost Half Of Investment Portfolios Be Thematic In The Future?
One of the greatest investors of our time, Kiril Sokoloff, shares what he expects to be at the forefront of the digital revolution, including disruptive technologies like 5G, AI and blockchain. Thematic investing is one of the most popular investment methods of the 21st century and has been growing for...
ValueWalk
FTSE 100 Opens Higher But Trading Set To Be Muted Amid Expected Interest Rate Hikes
FTSE 100 opens in the green but trading may be muted ahead of interest rate decisions. Wall Street stocks end the session higher after choppy trading as traders mull over next move of the Fed. Liz Truss rules out a fast free trade deal with the US raising concerns about...
ValueWalk
UK Investor Confidence Hits Lowest Level Since Tracker Began In May 1995
Confidence amongst investors hits the lowest score since HL started tracking Investors’ Confidence in May 1995. The next lowest score was in December 2018, with a score of 52. The index has decreased by 27 points this month, and is now 44. Confidence has decreased in all global sectors,...
ValueWalk
A Retiree’s Guide To Trading Stocks
If you are a retiree who did a good job planning for retirement, chances are you’re sitting on a large nest egg and wondering how to make your money last while providing a regular source of income. You may also be thinking of splurging a bit on that luxury car you always wanted or investing in a third holiday home that a friend suggested.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ValueWalk
Evaluating Company Management: A Core Stock Picking Skill
No matter how good its product or its industry, the success of a company will be highly dependent on its management team. Evaluating company management is a critical step in selecting quality investments. Evaluating a company’s management is easy to talk about and hard to do. Quality of management is...
ValueWalk
Weak Rebound, Weak
S&P 500 decline on the disappointing CPI – especially core inflation points at more to come, and the better PPI figures don‘t make up for that. So, stocks reversed sharply lower – but not before our profitable long position was closed – and the tone for the rest of the week was set.
This Highly Differentiated Cybersecurity Stock Gives Lot Of Confidence To Analysts Amid Improving Demand Trends
Analysts attended CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc's CRWD annual user conference called Fal.Con, where management also hosted an investor briefing. Barclays analyst Saket Kalia had an Overweight and $225 price target. CRWD hosted an investor briefing at its annual Fal.Con conference, where he heard more about the resilience of security spending, the importance of identity for CRWD, and the convergence of security and observability.
ValueWalk
Tesla-Like Valuations for Porsche
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. Rents and shelter costs are emerging as a stubborn inflation problem since shelter costs have been rising steadily and rose 0.7% in August after rising 0.5% in July. Although there is no doubt that the Fed is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ValueWalk
Vanguard Says There’s A 65% Chance Of A Recession – Here’s What To Do
Analysts at the mutual fund giant Vanguard estimate the likelihood that the U.S. will drop into a full-blown recession sometime during the next 12 months at 25%, and some time during the next 24 months at 65%. The Vanguard analysts aren’t alone. A SmartAsset survey of nearly 300 financial...
ValueWalk
These Are the Top 10 Holdings of Lewis Sanders
Lewis Sanders is the founder, CEO, and Co-CIO of Sanders Capital. Sanders founded Sanders Capital in 2009, and prior to that, he worked for AllianceBernstein in varying roles, including Chairman, CEO, CIO and more. Sanders joined Bernstein in 1968 as a Research Analyst, and prior to that, he was a...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
ValueWalk
These Were the Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In August 2022
Investing in mid-cap stocks is essential for investors who prefer a diversified portfolio. These stocks offer a middle ground with regard to the risks and rewards when compared to the small-cap and large-cap companies. In terms of stability, these stocks are less volatile than the small-cap stocks, and in terms...
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
ValueWalk
Sell Big Tech, Buy Explorers, Hedge With Yuan Puts – Crescat
The Crescat Global Macro Fund was up 2.9% net in August and 38.8% net year to date. Mega Cap Growth shorts were the best performing theme overall generating a 2.3% absolute return to the fund while the S&P 500 was down 4.1%. The Long/Short and Precious Metals Funds were also...
ValueWalk
All Eyes On The Federal Reserve’s Inflation Busting Move
Markets brace for another large rate hike from the Federal Reserve today. Wall Street stocks fall as investors assess indications of weaker consumer spending patterns. Ford stock tumbles amid soaring costs and slowing global demand. Markets price in a 0.75% rate hike from the Bank of England tomorrow, with more...
ValueWalk
The Coffee Can Portfolio
As an investor, you can control what you invest in, how much you invest in, and what your costs are. A very appealing concept along those lines is the idea of The Coffee Can Portfolio. It is a powerful idea, that can help you become a better investor, if implemented correctly.
Comments / 0