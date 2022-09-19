Polling place workers are needed for November election and Philly is going to pay more in an attempt to get them

Read full article on original website
Gloucester County brewery files lawsuit seeking to overturn New Jersey's restrictions on craft brewers
New restrictions that limit the number of social events that breweries in New Jersey can hold are being challenged in court by a Gloucester County craft brewery. Death of the Fox Brewing Co., which has operated a combination brewery and coffeehouse in Clarksboro since 2017, filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging the state's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control did not follow proper procedures before enacting the regulations through a special ruling.
SEPTA board votes to acquire 70 properties for King of Prussia rail extension project
SEPTA's King of Prussia Rail project is another step closer to realization thanks to its board of directors' vote on Thursday. The board approved the acquisitions of approximately 70 properties as part of the project development phase of its King of Prussia Rail. The rail will extend the existing Norristown High Speed Line (NHSL) four miles into King of Prussia.
St. Joseph's University to restrict City Avenue through November for utility construction
Drivers can expect restrictions on City Avenue starting Thursday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Nov. 10. St. Joseph's University is planning lane closures on northbound and southbound City Ave (U.S. 1) at the intersection with Cardinal Avenue in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, according to PennDOT. The restrictions will...
$7.1 million winning lottery ticket sold at ShopRite in South Jersey
A Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1 million was sold at a ShopRite at Burlington County, with all six numbers matching Thursday's Double Play drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials announced. The ticket was purchased at ShopRite of Hainesport at 1520 Route 38 East. The winning numbers for the Thursday, September...
Parents sue Walmart, hoverboard maker over Pa. house fire that killed 2 girls
The parents of two girls who died in a house fire earlier this year have filed a lawsuit against Walmart and the maker of the Rogue Hoverboard they contend was responsible for the blaze at their Lehigh Valley home. The April 1 fire in Hellertown claimed the lives of 15-year-old...
'Unprovoked' killing of recent Temple grad caught on surveillance video, police say
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot Everett Beauregard, a recent Temple University graduate, on a sidewalk in West Philadelphia at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The shooting occurred as Beauregard was walking home from a SEPTA station after a night out with friends. The suspect approached Beauregard from...
La Colombe to serve pumpkin spice latte on tap for first time ever
Philadelphians will soon have yet another option to get a coveted pumpkin spice latte (PSL) this fall. La Colombe is debuting its draft Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Latte for the first time ever on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Philadelphia-based coffee company is serving the new brew on tap at all of...
Musi, the tiny Pennsport BYOB known for its Frizwit sandwich, to close next month
Musi, a small BYOB in Pennsport that was heralded as one of the best new restaurants in the United States shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, will close its doors for good on Oct. 15. Until then, the restaurant will be open Thursdays through Sundays and serving food from its tasting...
Philly-area punk band The Wonder Years shout out Nick Foles on new album
The Wonder Years, the pop-punk band from Lansdale, have come out swinging with a new album on Friday entitled "The Hum Goes on Forever." Frontman Dan "Soupy" Campbell is a well-documented Eagles fan, having previously given props to the legendary Jerome Brown on the 2013 track "We Could Die Like This." On the new album, they have a song shouting out another Eagles legend: former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.
