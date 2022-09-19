Polling place workers are needed for November election and Philly is going to pay more in an attempt to get them

The Wonder Years, the pop-punk band from Lansdale, have come out swinging with a new album on Friday entitled "The Hum Goes on Forever." Frontman Dan "Soupy" Campbell is a well-documented Eagles fan, having previously given props to the legendary Jerome Brown on the 2013 track "We Could Die Like This." On the new album, they have a song shouting out another Eagles legend: former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO