State Police seek help identifying suspect in Best Buy theft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – State Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in an Ithaca area theft. Authorities say a laptop was stolen from an office at Best Buy in the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The silver HP Envy laptop was a work computer that can only be accessed with employee credentials. Police believe the man pictured below may have hid the laptop under his shirt before leaving the mall in a black SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Ithaca at (607)-347-4441, reference case number 11055064.
Lawyer in Reimagining Public Safety ethics investigation calls allegations of misconduct ‘unjustified’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are releasing documents amid the Reimagining Public Safety ethics investigation. The county’s Ethics Advisory Board is looking into allegations of illegal payments made to Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood, who co-led the Reimagining working group. A lawyer representing the pair says they have not received any payment from the City of Ithaca.
Crews put out house fire in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating a house fire in Newfield. Crews responded to a burning home on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the building was fully engulfed in flames. The Newfield Fire Company put out the blaze with help from Danby and Enfield firefighters. No injuries were reported.
Speed limit lowered on Mecklenburg Road in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s time to slow down on part of a road in Enfield. On a two-mile stretch of Mecklenburg Road, Enfield Town Board member Robert Lynch says the speed limit has been lowered from 50 to 45 miles an hour. The town had petitioned the New York State Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on that stretch of road.
Rabies clinics upcoming in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is hosting two upcoming rabies clinics for pets. Bring your dog, cat, or ferret to the Groton Fire Station on Thursday, September 29th, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended. Another clinic will happen at the TCAT Bus Garage in Ithaca on Saturday, October 15th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended. The shots are free of charge, though donations are accepted. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.
Tompkins County adopts 16-seat Legislature plan
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County Legislators have adopted a new redistricting map. The independent redistricting commission recommended adding two legislators, creating a 16-body Legislature instead of the current makeup of 14 districts. It was approved Tuesday night in a vote of 11 to 2. Legislator Randy Brown was...
Disaster and emergency preparedness training course in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – A training course to prepare for the worst. Citizen Preparedness Corps Training is happening next week. The free course is led by the New York National Guard and State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services along with local officials and the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response. It trains people how to respond to natural or human-caused disasters or emergencies, giving residents tools and resources they need to manage and recover as quickly as possible. Attendees will receive free NYS Disaster Preparedness Kits, limit one per family. It happens next Wednesday at the Lansing High School cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required.
IC testing emergency alerts on Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you hear alarm bells Thursday around Ithaca College, it’s only a test. A college-wide test of IC’s Alert Emergency Notification System and Outdoor Warning System takes place Thursday afternoon. The ENS uses voice, e-mail, and text messages with information about emergencies on campus. The OWS is a siren and loudspeaker message heard on campus.
Cayuga Heights considers changes for short-term rental rules
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — A proposed law would change short-term rental rules in Cayuga Heights. The law would raise the rental permit fee to $150. Any homeowner who hosts without a permit would face a $300 fine. The Village Board will review the proposal on Wednesday night. Elsewhere...
