Urgent need for volunteer drivers to help seniors get to medical appointments | By Interfaith Caregivers

Common Sense Citizens meeting Thursday, September 22, 2022 | By Chris Lawrence
Washington County, WI – Common Sense Citizens of Washington County will meet Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Sixth Avenue Barbecue Pit, 228 N. Sixth Avenue in West Bend, WI. This is located in downtown West Bend in the former Washington House building. Food will be available for purchase before the meeting if you wish.
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by We Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, We Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
Milwaukee County medical examiner retires, accreditation in jeopardy
With Chief Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Brian Peterson's sudden retirement, the office is now down to four pathologists. For accreditation, a pathologist can only perform so many autopsies per year. Each of the four will exceed that limit to handle the caseload in what's expected to be a record year.
REAL ESTATE | VIDEO | Hartford Plan Commission approves new fitness center for former Sentry Grocery
September 21, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
Store that helps children in need, finds itself in need of help
RACINE, Wis. — A Racine nonprofit thrift store, recovering from devastating flooding, has been hit with a second crisis. The owners of Fosters reStore, which suffered major damage in recent storms, have learned that insurance won't cover the damage. The nonprofit thrift store dedicates 100% of its profits to...
Letter to the Editor | We should treat everyone with equal respect | By Jody Geenen
West Bend, WI – In a recent letter to the editor at a different local media source, I was accused of being disrespectful to vulnerable members of the LGBTQIA+ community when I referenced “BLM” and “LGBTQlmnop” during my public comment at the school board meeting about controversial materials displayed in the classrooms of the West Bend School District. I would like to take this opportunity to share my response to a larger audience that might not have seen it.
Slinger Fire Department Open House is Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | By Lt. Gregory S Koehler
Slinger, WI – Slinger Fire Department invites everyone to its 2022 Fire Prevention Open House and education event on Tuesday, October 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Slinger Community Park. There will be two different live fire Palmer house demonstrations designed to educate and entertain. While you...
Washington County Holiday Craft Fair is Saturday, November 19, 2022
Washington Co., WI – Mark your calendar for the annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~...
Check out Washington County 4-H tonight at Washington County Fair Park
You can meet with youth and adults from clubs, try some projects, and get information on all that 4-H has to offer. Stop out between 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Washington County Fair Park, Small Animal Barn visit with 4-H clubs and see the fun you’ve been missing.
Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
Police warn of man dressed as health care worker asking for money
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Franklin and Greendale police are warning the public of a man dressed in medical scrubs and a stethoscope asking for money. Doorbell cameras have captured the man the last several weeks walking up to front doors in the middle of the night or early morning.
Gator reported in Washington County park
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
Milwaukee County's chief medical examiner retires, 'effective immediately'
The chief of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) suddenly submitted his retirement. Brian Peterson has worked for MCMEO since 2008. on Monday.
Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist
WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
24317 W North Shore Drive Long Lake (Brillion)
Refrigerator, Cooktop, Oven, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Pier Ladder, Sheds, Some Personal Property is Negotiable (1 King Bed, 1 Full Bed, Bedroom Dressers/Night Stands, LR Couch & 3 Chairs) Sellers Personal Property, Ferns & Peonies, Leased Propane Tank. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit...
Barnes Endorsement Disaster: The Only Two Original Active Duty Law Enforcement Officer Endorsements Now Removed
The second of two of the original active duty law enforcement endorsements Mandela Barnes’ campaign announced has now been removed from the list of endorsements. Racine County Deputy Malik Frazier is no longer included in the “coalition” of law enforcement officer endorsements. Frazier was one of two...
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
DNR seeks public comment on closing portion of Horicon Marsh to hunting
HORICON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is considering closing part of Horicon Marsh to hunting, and they want to hear feedback on the idea from the public. The DNR is considering a variance to the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area master plan that would close 78...
Kewaskum Police respond to report of alligator in Reigle Family Park | By Chief Tom Bishop
September 19, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Kewaskum Police department received a report of an alligator in the pond at Reigle Family Park. Officers received assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources but were unsuccessful in locating the alligator. Washington County...
Froedtert COVID vaccine religious exemption changes prompt resignations
MILWAUKEE - Froedtert employees had until Wednesday, Sep. 21 to get their first coronavirus vaccine dose or be considered to have "voluntarily resigned." Vaccine requirements are common in hospital systems, and Wednesday, Froedtert employees resigned over them. This all centers around the idea of religious exemptions. Froedtert requires employees to...
