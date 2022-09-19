Urgent need for volunteer drivers to help seniors get to medical appointments | By Interfaith Caregivers

West Bend, WI – In a recent letter to the editor at a different local media source, I was accused of being disrespectful to vulnerable members of the LGBTQIA+ community when I referenced “BLM” and “LGBTQlmnop” during my public comment at the school board meeting about controversial materials displayed in the classrooms of the West Bend School District. I would like to take this opportunity to share my response to a larger audience that might not have seen it.

