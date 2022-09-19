Read full article on original website
Two Muskegon city manager finalists chosen for second-round interviews
MUSKEGON, MI – Two finalists have made the cut to be Muskegon’s next city manager, and they’re both home grown. Current Interim City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell and Gaines Township Manager Jonathan Seyferth will be called back for second interviews, the Muskegon City Commission decided on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan
Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
Poll results: MLive readers select Grand Rapids area’s best football stadium
Greenville’s Legacy Field polled well in 2014 when MLive asked readers to vote on Michigan’s best high school stadium. Legacy Field finished second overall in the voting, and while plenty of state-of-the-art facilities have sprung up in the past eight years, Greenville’s digs are still a fan favorite.
Grand Rapids announces next dates for ‘Commission Night Out’ meetings in Second, Third Wards
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids has announced the dates and locations of its next City Commission Night Out meetings in the Second and Third Wards. The City Commission Night Out meetings are a chance for the public to receive a wealth of information about city departments and offices, participate in organized discussion sessions with fellow community members and city staff and see the city commission conduct their business in a neighborhood space.
Falling Leaves Cannabis Fest coming to Muskegon’s historic baseball field
MUSKEGON, MI - A fall-themed marijuana consumption event is on its way to Marsh Field in Muskegon this weekend. The Falling Leaves Fest — featuring hayrides, cider and donuts, food trucks, arts and crafts, Dougie the DJ, scavenger hunts and more — is planned for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Marsh Field, 1800 Peck St.
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 114-Unit Pilgrim Manor in Grand Rapids, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Pilgrim Manor, a seniors housing community in Grand Rapids. The property features 59 assisted living and memory care units and 55 licensed skilled nursing beds. The community is a preferred provider for Spectrum Health System, the largest health system in Michigan.
79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 21, 2022.
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Kayla Marie Stever, of 6719 E. Hawley Rd., Branch; Hart Police Department (HPD); first-degree home invasion. Probable cause hearing: Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Bail: $2,500/cash/surety/10 percent. Jacob Charles Addington, of 1119 Pine St., Muskegon;...
Italian company to bring North American headquarters to West Michigan
CASCADE, Mich. — An international company is opening its North American headquarters in Kent County. It'll create jobs and result in millions invested into the community. Tecnoform is moving into 4999 36th Street Southeast, in the heart of Cascade Township's manufacturing district. The Italian company makes furniture for RV's...
GRPD seeks man missing since early September
Grand Rapids police are looking for a man who was last seen two weeks ago.
RV and boat fixtures company locating headquarters in Grand Rapids
Throughout the pandemic, Tecnoform S.p.A. Italy has been looking to expand seeking a North American headquarters. Working with regional economic development organization, The Right Place, the recently formed subsidiary, Tecnoform USA, has selected Grand Rapids. In particular, Cascade Township. Tecnoform USA is making a $7.3 million investment at 4999 36th...
Muskegon suicide survivor advocates people to look forward, seek help
A west Michigan suicide survivor wants people in the community to know that it’s okay to ask for help.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 16-30
The end of September means the arrival of fall, cooler temperatures, and leaves changing colors. It is also still a great time for festivals in the West Michigan area. Here is a list of over ten different festivals to check out the final couple of weeks of September 2022!. Thursday,...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant
This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
Meijer Gardens, John Ball Zoo, Ford Airport: See ArtPrize entries outside of downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The vast majority of ArtPrize traffic is in the core of downtown Grand Rapids because of the high concentration of entries and venues. With 150 venues throughout the city, people have much to explore if they want to do more than scratch the surface of the 18-day interactive art competition.
Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Michigan moving into Kent County
***Update: The severe weather warnings have all expired and the storms have moved out of the viewing area. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. for central Isabella and East-central Mecosta Counties Wednesday morning. The storm moved into Kent County just before 9 a.m. That...
Rebel Road, Muskegon Bike Time announce annual rallies will kickoff later in July 2023
MUSKEGON, MI - The annual Rebel Road and Bike Time motorcycle rallies have announced the 2023 dates for hosting thousands of bikers in downtown Muskegon. The two rallies, historically held at the same time on the third weekend of July, are now slated for the week after, July 19-23, 2023.
Eastbrook Homes has beautiful community in Jenison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You know what they say, it’s all about location, so when choosing a place to call home, you want to be close to a lot of things. What if that neighborhood also included a pool, a clubhouse, playground, and had a friendly atmosphere? Lowing Woods by Eastbrook Homes offers exactly that!
