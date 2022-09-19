ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanDuel Promo Code: Epic bonus for Monday Night Football

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The FanDuel promo code allows new customers to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Follow the link below, and claim your bonus for an epic Monday Night Football double header.

The FanDuel promo code allows new customers to claim a $1,000 no sweat first bet, when signing up to FanDuel Sportsbook. Place your first sports bet up to $1,000, and if it loses, you’ll receive the value of your stake back in the form of free bets.

All you need to do is follow our link to add the FanDuel promo code to your FanDuel registration process, and place your first sports bet at FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is the FanDuel promo code?
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only. 21 or older. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Full T&C apply.
Monday Night Football: The Preview

Has anyone ever been this excited for a Monday? The NFL treats us this week, giving sports bettors two Monday Night Football matchups to feast their eyes on.

Buffalo Bills looked comfortable in Los Angeles for the NFL season opener, as they took down the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams, 31-10. They face an AFC foe this week, who fell in Week 1.

The Tennessee Titans will be gutted to have started the season 1-0, especially since the Giants were the ones to hand them that loss. Building on a Week 1 home defeat, the Titans head to Buffalo, where a win certainly looks a stretch. The Bills opened up as 9.5 favorites, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that line stretch out before kick-off.

There’s a tasty NFC matchup on the other side of Monday Night Football, as the Vikings travel to the Eagles. Both teams took home wins in Week 1, and this looks a tough one to call.

Without a doubt, there were some nerves for the Eagles, who survived a fourth-quarter onslaught from the Detroit Lions to win in Week 1. All four of their touchdowns came on the ground, with Jalen Hurts throwing for 243 yards.

Minnesota Vikings stormed past Green Bay Packers, as Aaron Rodgers looked at a loss without DeVante Adams. Two touchdowns for Kirk Cousins, but the more impressive performance came from the Vikings defense, who limited the Packers to just seven points.

The spread is set at 1.5, with the Vikings favorites at -130 on the Moneyline.

Betting on the NFL? How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code
  1. Click here to claim the Fanduel Sportsbook welcome bonus.
  2. Enter and verify your details.
  3. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions.
  4. Make your first deposit.
  5. Place your first sports bet up to $1,000.
  6. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings.
  7. If the wager loses, you’ll receive your stake back in the form of free bets.
  8. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.
Refer a friend, get a bonus

21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up, and placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.

