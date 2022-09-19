Eight-month pregnant Texas woman, 20, shot dead day before her baby shower

A heavily pregnant Texas woman was killed by an unidentified gunman just one day before her baby shower Friday after she and her boyfriend pulled out of a gas station, officials said.

Jennifer Hernandez, who was a month away from giving birth, left a Shell station in Houston and stopped at an intersection before a white sedan sped up behind them, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect inside the vehicle — which had paper license plates and tinted windows — fired multiple shots at the couple, striking both.

Hernandez, 20, and her child were both declared dead at a local hospital after the incident, while her 17-year-old boyfriend survived being shot twice.

He told police the couple wasn’t involved in any prior altercation that could have sparked the violence and that the attack seemed completely random.

Sergeant Ben Beall of Houston County Sheriff’s Office said: “They did stop at the gas station [but] he said he has no idea where the vehicle came from. It just came out of nowhere started shooting at him.”

Jennifer Hernandez was a month away from giving birth to her child. Facebook/Jennifer Hernandez

The boyfriend survived being shot twice. KTRK

Hernandez was murdered just one day before her baby shower, according to TC station KTRK.

Her family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

Hernandez’s shattered relatives told ABC13 that she planned to open up a nail salon and was excitedly awaiting the arrival of her first child.