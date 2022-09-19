ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

nypressnews.com

The World’s Highest Apartment Is on Sale for $250 Million

How’s this for a spacious apartment with scenic views? The world’s tallest private residence was just listed for sale in New York City. Located on Manhattan’s Billionaire’s Row along the southern end of Central Park, the penthouse is 1,416 feet in the sky. That’s just 38 feet shy of the Empire State Building’s height.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Restaurant Named Among the 50 Best in the Country

With the seasons changing, you might be looking to explore some new options when dining out. There's always a lot to consider when trying someplace you've never been to. However, the New York Times has released its annual Restaurant List, which rates the top 50 restaurants across the country. Obviously,...
HUDSON, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
New York State
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
PIX11

Husband-wife duo inspire chefs chasing NYC restaurant dream

FLATIRON (PIX11) — What started out as a passion project for a husband-wife duo flourished into an empire. Felipe Donnelly and Tamy Rofe hosted dinner parties in their pint-sized New York City apartment. The couple’s now at the helm of three Latin American-inspired restaurants – Colonia Verde in Fort Greene, Disco Tacos in Williamsburg and Comodo […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Foreclosure looms at struggling Row Hotel

A foreclosure connected to one of New York’s biggest hotels is the latest sign of trouble in the city’s hospitality sector. Wells Fargo moved Monday to wrest control of the ground underneath the 1,331-room Row NYC Hotel from investor David Werner. The bank, acting as the trustee for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M

Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
MANHATTAN, NY
Gary Barnett
Ryan Serhant
New York Reporter Surprised When Boyfriend Pops the Question on Live Television: 'You Did a Good Job'

A New York City reporter was finishing up an interview when her boyfriend quietly got down on one knee behind her A New York City reporter received the surprise of a lifetime at work. Michelle Ross, a reporter for local CW affiliate WPIX, was on-air Wednesday when her boyfriend quietly got down on one knee behind her, as captured in a sweet video shared by the station. Of course, Ross had no idea — and the person she was interviewing gave no hint as to what was about to happen either. But...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

Discover What Chinatown was before it was Chinatown

The Chinatown neighborhood is among the oldest built areas in New York City. Besides its long and unbroken 150-year history as a residential area and popular haven for immigrants from China, the neighborhood has been a destination for New York City native voyeurs and tourists for over one hundred years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Penny Hoarder

10 Best Thrift Stores and Flea Markets in New York City

Just because New York is home to the wealthy and famous doesn’t mean you have to be either to find fabulous clothes, accessories and home decor when you visit. It goes to reason that the wealthier an area, the nicer the donations are to charity thrift stores and the better the goods sold at a discount to consignment and for-profit thrift shops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back

New York’s airtight rental market is starting to show some cracks: Luxury concessions are back. From Williamsburg to Long Island City to Midtown, brokers and listing sites reveal landlords are again offering a free month, leasing incentives and lower base rent on units that sit. “It’s only been recently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kath Lee

People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.

These are the kinds of things that New Yorkers used to laugh at but now do on a regular basis. Everyone has an idea of what a New Yorker is like, what they do, and how they spend their days before they ever set foot in the city. Everyone knows that once they move to New York, they'll be exemp to the stereotypes about New Yorkers, such as shouting "I'm walkin' here" at rude drivers, dressing in all black (which is accurate), and jaywalking in front of moving traffic. However, as a person becomes familiar with the norms of the city, they alter their behavior. They internalize the culture's norms and values, even if they first found them annoying or bizarre, and become a reflection of the environment around them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldatlas.com

These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York

New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
