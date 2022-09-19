Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
electrek.co
Here’s how Canadian hydropower will power 1 million New York City homes from 2026
The Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE), a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) line, will deliver 1,250 megawatts of clean electricity from Canada’s Hydro-Québec, the fourth-largest hydropower producer in the world, to New York City. HVDC energy transmission transmits power over long distances more efficiently than alternating current (AC) transmission.
nypressnews.com
The World’s Highest Apartment Is on Sale for $250 Million
How’s this for a spacious apartment with scenic views? The world’s tallest private residence was just listed for sale in New York City. Located on Manhattan’s Billionaire’s Row along the southern end of Central Park, the penthouse is 1,416 feet in the sky. That’s just 38 feet shy of the Empire State Building’s height.
Hudson Valley Restaurant Named Among the 50 Best in the Country
With the seasons changing, you might be looking to explore some new options when dining out. There's always a lot to consider when trying someplace you've never been to. However, the New York Times has released its annual Restaurant List, which rates the top 50 restaurants across the country. Obviously,...
NBC New York
Here Are the Newest NYC Restaurants to Be Added to Michelin Guide
Looking for a New York City restaurant that could become the next hot spot for big thing? It could be among this list. There are 28 restaurants across the five boroughs that will be added to the venerable Michelin Guide. Manhattan is home to 21 of the newest additions to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Husband-wife duo inspire chefs chasing NYC restaurant dream
FLATIRON (PIX11) — What started out as a passion project for a husband-wife duo flourished into an empire. Felipe Donnelly and Tamy Rofe hosted dinner parties in their pint-sized New York City apartment. The couple’s now at the helm of three Latin American-inspired restaurants – Colonia Verde in Fort Greene, Disco Tacos in Williamsburg and Comodo […]
therealdeal.com
Foreclosure looms at struggling Row Hotel
A foreclosure connected to one of New York’s biggest hotels is the latest sign of trouble in the city’s hospitality sector. Wells Fargo moved Monday to wrest control of the ground underneath the 1,331-room Row NYC Hotel from investor David Werner. The bank, acting as the trustee for...
Thrillist
Renting a Two-Bedroom NYC Apartment Is Almost 50% More Expensive Now, Study Finds
Renting an apartment in the Big Apple has been everything but easy this year, with prices witnessing the biggest increase in a decade. According to a new report, one-bedrooms and studio apartments aren't the only ones that took a hard hit. While there is strength in numbers and renting with...
therealdeal.com
Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M
Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
RELATED PEOPLE
travelawaits.com
The Unique Day Cruise From NYC That Offers Spectacular Fall Views Along The Hudson River
Get into the fall season with a trip up the Hudson River. Circle Line is celebrating the return of its annual Bear Mountain Cruise. Enjoy the sights of the autumn season during this Oktoberfest-themed experience with German food specials, Oktoberfest beers, live music, and unbeatable views of the fall foliage.
New York Reporter Surprised When Boyfriend Pops the Question on Live Television: 'You Did a Good Job'
A New York City reporter was finishing up an interview when her boyfriend quietly got down on one knee behind her A New York City reporter received the surprise of a lifetime at work. Michelle Ross, a reporter for local CW affiliate WPIX, was on-air Wednesday when her boyfriend quietly got down on one knee behind her, as captured in a sweet video shared by the station. Of course, Ross had no idea — and the person she was interviewing gave no hint as to what was about to happen either. But...
untappedcities.com
Discover What Chinatown was before it was Chinatown
The Chinatown neighborhood is among the oldest built areas in New York City. Besides its long and unbroken 150-year history as a residential area and popular haven for immigrants from China, the neighborhood has been a destination for New York City native voyeurs and tourists for over one hundred years.
10 Best Thrift Stores and Flea Markets in New York City
Just because New York is home to the wealthy and famous doesn’t mean you have to be either to find fabulous clothes, accessories and home decor when you visit. It goes to reason that the wealthier an area, the nicer the donations are to charity thrift stores and the better the goods sold at a discount to consignment and for-profit thrift shops.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back
New York’s airtight rental market is starting to show some cracks: Luxury concessions are back. From Williamsburg to Long Island City to Midtown, brokers and listing sites reveal landlords are again offering a free month, leasing incentives and lower base rent on units that sit. “It’s only been recently...
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.
These are the kinds of things that New Yorkers used to laugh at but now do on a regular basis. Everyone has an idea of what a New Yorker is like, what they do, and how they spend their days before they ever set foot in the city. Everyone knows that once they move to New York, they'll be exemp to the stereotypes about New Yorkers, such as shouting "I'm walkin' here" at rude drivers, dressing in all black (which is accurate), and jaywalking in front of moving traffic. However, as a person becomes familiar with the norms of the city, they alter their behavior. They internalize the culture's norms and values, even if they first found them annoying or bizarre, and become a reflection of the environment around them.
worldatlas.com
These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York
New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Million-dollar ticket sold at Bay Ridge corner store
One lucky New Yorker who was in Bay Ridge on Tuesday night woke up the next morning a millionaire after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a local corner store.
Free internet, cable TV for NYCHA residents as New York City launches program
New York City launched "Big Apple Connect" on Monday, bringing free high-speed internet to 300,000 NYCHA residents in what is the nation's largest free municipal broadband program.
A Brooklyn couple bought a run-down, 180-year-old farmhouse in the Hudson Valley. More than 13 years later, they say the renovation process 'really never has ended.'
"We were too naive to understand how big a project it was. We thought we could just paint it and it would be fine," owner Kat O'Sullivan told Insider.
natureworldnews.com
$1000 in Exchange for Collecting Used Cans From the Streets of New York — Would You Do It?
People in New York are collecting used cans and bottles from the streets as a living. Some are earning $600, while some take home as much as $1000. A bag of used bottles and cans may be nothing more than waste to the majority of people, but to the Queens family members led by Jeanett Pilatacsi, they represent a source of income.
People
323K+
Followers
52K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0